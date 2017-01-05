What's ahead in 2017
RUSSIA'S GROWING INFLUENCE: Russian leader Vladimir Putin looks to position his nation as an alternate ally tomore
SYRIA'S SHAKY PEACE: A truce deal brokered by Russia and Turkey faces challenges as clashes between rebel and more
ISIS-INSPIRED ATTACKS CONTINUE: Following the highly orchestrated Islamic State attacks on Paris and Brussels,more
NORTH KOREA NUCLEAR GOALS: "It won't happen!" Trump wrote on twitter about North Korea testing an intercontinemore
THE TRUMP BARGAIN: As President Trump takes office, the white working class that propelled him to the White Homore
MERKEL'S POLITICAL FUTURE IN JEOPARDY: German Chancellor Angela Merkel's support for accepting refugees risks more
BREXIT IN REALITY: Britain will have to navigate how and when to trigger article 50 beginning the process to lmore
VENEZUELA CRISIS DEEPENS: The oil-rich but cash-strapped nation faces a dire economic panorama of worsening fomore
RACE RELATIONS IN FOCUS: With the retrial of former police officer Michael Slager in the shooting death of Walmore
MIGRANTS ON THE MEDITERRANEAN: As temperatures rise, the number of migrants making the dangerous crossing to Emore
PIPELINE DREAMS AND NIGHTMARES: The success of the Standing Rock protesters to halt the Dakota Access pipelinemore
VIRTUAL REALITY IN REALITY: Will virtual reality be adopted in the mainstream or will it go the way of the lasmore
CLIMATE CHANGE DISCORD: Top scientists say Trump's vow to pull the United States out of the Paris climate-warmmore
RIGHT-WING RISING: France's National Front leader Marine Le Pen will likely compete in a presidential run-off more
RAQQA OFFENSIVE ESCALATES: An operation by a U.S.-backed alliance of Syrian armed groups' to retake the northemore
THE DOW'S CLIMB: U.S. stocks saw solid gains in 2016, buoyed by a post-election rally that fueled the Dow Jonemore
A NEW ARMS RACE: With both Putin and Trump planning to modernize their nation's nuclear arsenal, the prospect more
DROUGHT THREATENS FAMINE: Charities have repeatedly warned about the threat of renewed famine as Somalia contimore
TURKEY'S MEDIA CRACKDOWN: Turkey now imprisons more journalists than any other nation following a crackdown inmore
SNAPCHAT DEBUT: Snapchat filed for an initial public offering in 2016 putting the messaging app a step closer more
Street battles of Mosul
Iraqi forces have retaken around 70 percent of eastern Mosul from Islamic State militants and expect to reach the river bisecting the city in the coming days.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
The smoggy skies of China
China is in the third year of a war on pollution aimed at reversing the damage done to its skies, soil and water after decades of untrammeled economic growth.
Baby elephant rehab
Baby elephant Fah Jam was three months old when her foot was caught in a trap and is now undergoing rehabilitation in Thailand.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.