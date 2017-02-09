When politicians fight
Security officials remove members of the Economic Freedom Fighters during President Jacob Zuma's State of the more
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws an object at Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang (not picmore
Lawmakers from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and ruling AK Party (R) scuffle during a demore
A man throws a fire extinguisher at parliamentary security behind a closed door after members of Julius Malemamore
A nominated Member of Parliament Isaac Mwaura is ejected as he protests during the Orange Democratic Movement more
Rada deputy Oleg Barna removes Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk from the tribune, after presenting himore
Member of parliament from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Ali Ihsan Kokturk's nose bleeds more
Members of Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) flee teargas as they are evicted from Parliament dumore
Deputies clash during a session of the parliament in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws a cloud-shaped cushion at Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tmore
Members of parliament scuffle with colleagues who were elected from their party but later refused to join a famore
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung (3rd R), also known as "Long Hair," is blocked by security guards as hemore
A deputy, Oleg Lyashko (L), douses vice-speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, Adam Martynyuk, with tea during amore
Turkey's ruling AK Party lawmaker Muhittin Aksak (R) and main opposition Republican People's Party lawmaker Mamore
Lawmaker Kim Sun-dong (C) of the Democratic Labour Party struggles with security guards after he detonated a tmore
Legislator Lin Hung-chih (L) from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) scuffles with legislator Chiu Chih-wei frmore
Vice speaker of the Ukrainian Vekhovnaya Rada, Adam Martynyuk (R), scuffles with deputy Oleg Lyashko during a more
Lawmakers of opposition parties help their fellow lawmaker (top) who tries to escape as they scuffle with lawmmore
Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators scuffle with ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) legislatmore
Bolivian opposition congressman Fernando Rodriguez battles with an unidentified indigenous deputy of Presidentmore
Lee Yoon-sung (C), vice speaker of the National Assembly and a lawmaker of the ruling Grand National Party, ismore
Members (R) of the opposition parties scuffle with parliament security guards at the National Assembly in Seoumore
Parliament security guards fall during a scuffle with members of the main opposition Democratic Party at the Nmore
