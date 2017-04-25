Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
A damaged house and burnt trees are seen at the site where a MOAB, or ''mother of all bombs'', struck the Achimore
Afghan Special Forces inspect inside a cave which was used by suspected Islamic State militants at the site. Tmore
Within a few hundred feet of the apparent blast site, leaves remained intact on trees, belying initial expectamore
Afghan officials have said nearly 100 militants and no civilians were killed, but the remoteness of the area, more
While the 21,600-pound (9,797-kg) GBU-43 is billed as the U.S. military's most powerful non-nuclear bomb, its more
Afghan Special Forces inspect inside a cave which was used by suspected Islamic State militants at the site. Rmore
Burnt trees are seen the site. REUTERS/Parwiz
A video shows the moment before a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs", struck the Achin district of the eastern promore
A video shows the moment a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs", struck the Achin district of the eastern province omore
A video shows the moment a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs", struck the Achin district of the eastern province omore
A video shows the moment a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs", struck the Achin district of the eastern province omore
The GBU-43/B, also known as the Massive Ordnance Air Blast, detonates during a 2003 test at Eglin Air Force Bamore
The GBU-43/B is launched successfully from a MC-130E Combat Talon I aircraft during a 2003 test at Eglin Air Fmore
