エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 06月 3日 02:15 JST

Who are the world's biggest polluters?

1: China is the largest emitter of carbon dioxide in the world, according to the most recent data from the Global Carbon Project. China emits about 10,357 million metric tons per year. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2009年 12月 7日 Monday
2: The United States is second, with about 5,414 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2007年 10月 4日 Thursday
3: India emits about 2,274 million metric tons per year. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Reuters / 2009年 12月 4日 Friday
4: The Russian Federation emits about 1,617 million metric tons per year. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2007年 2月 6日 Tuesday
5: Japan emits about 1,237 million metric tons per year. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2008年 11月 12日 Wednesday
6: Germany emits about 798 million metric tons per year. REUTERS/File

Reuters / 2009年 5月 25日 Monday
7: Iran emits about 648 million metric tons per year. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Reuters / 2006年 5月 31日 Wednesday
8: Saudi Arabia emits about 601 million metric tons per year. REUTERS/ Ali Jarekji

Reuters / 2007年 11月 15日 Thursday
9: South Korea emits about 592 million metric tons per year. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Reuters / 2009年 2月 25日 Wednesday
10: Canada emits about 557 million metric tons per year. Source: <a href='http://bit.ly/2fNItbR' target='_blank'>http://bit.ly/2fNItbR</a> REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber

10: Canada emits about 557 million metric tons per year. Source: http://bit.ly/2fNItbR REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber

