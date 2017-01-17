エディション:
Who's at Davos?

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 Tuesday
Singer and UNICEF ambassador Shakira. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 Tuesday
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 Tuesday
Mary Barra, Chairman and CEO of the General Motors Company. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 Wednesday
Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft Corporation. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 Tuesday
Ginni Rometty, Chairman and CEO of IBM. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 Tuesday
Actor and co-founder of water.org Matt Damon. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 Tuesday
Anthony Scaramucci, assistant to President-elect Donald Trump and Director of Public Liaison. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 Tuesday
Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and his wife Peng Liyuan. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 Tuesday
Marc Benioff, Chairman and CEO of Salesforce. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 Wednesday
German violinist Anne Sophie Mutter reacts next to Hilde Schwab, wife of World Economic Forum (WEF) Executive Chairman and founder Klaus Schwab during the Crystal Awards ceremony of the annual meeting of the Forum. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 Tuesday
Tidjane Thiam, CEO of the Credit Suisse bank. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 Tuesday
Andrew Liveris, Chairman and CEO of The Dow Chemical Company. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 Tuesday
Belgium's Queen Mathilde (L) listens to former Danish Prime Minister and CEO of Save the Children International Helle Thorning-Schmidt during the Crystal Awards ceremony of the annual meeting. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 Tuesday
Ruth Porat, Senior Vice-President and CFO of Alphabet. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 Tuesday
Swiss President Doris Leuthard stands next to China's President Xi Jinping as they launch the Swiss-Sino year of tourism next to a panda ice sculpture. REUTERS/Laurent Gillieron/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 Tuesday
Colombian singer Shakira and actor Forest Whitaker during the Crystal Awards ceremony. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 Tuesday
