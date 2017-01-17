Who's at Davos?
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. REUTmore
Singer and UNICEF ambassador Shakira. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Mary Barra, Chairman and CEO of the General Motors Company. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft Corporation. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Ginni Rometty, Chairman and CEO of IBM. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Actor and co-founder of water.org Matt Damon. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Anthony Scaramucci, assistant to President-elect Donald Trump and Director of Public Liaison. REUTERS/Ruben Spmore
Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and his wife Peng Liyuan. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Marc Benioff, Chairman and CEO of Salesforce. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
German violinist Anne Sophie Mutter reacts next to Hilde Schwab, wife of World Economic Forum (WEF) Executive more
Tidjane Thiam, CEO of the Credit Suisse bank. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Andrew Liveris, Chairman and CEO of The Dow Chemical Company. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Belgium's Queen Mathilde (L) listens to former Danish Prime Minister and CEO of Save the Children Internationamore
Ruth Porat, Senior Vice-President and CFO of Alphabet. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Swiss President Doris Leuthard stands next to China's President Xi Jinping as they launch the Swiss-Sino year more
Colombian singer Shakira and actor Forest Whitaker during the Crystal Awards ceremony. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
