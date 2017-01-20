Who's at the inauguration
Hope Hicks, Steve Bannon and Kellyanne Conway. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Bill and Hillary Clinton arrive. REUTERS/John Angelillo/Pool
Former Vice President Dick Cheney. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Former House Speakers John Boehner and Newt Gingrich. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
George W. Bush and wife Laura. REUTERS/John Angelillo/Pool
Senators Bernie Sanders and John McCain. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Senators Marco Rubio and Al Franken. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ted Cruz. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
U.S. Supreme Court Justices Anthony Kennedy, John Roberts and Clarence Thomas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Rep. Elijah Cummings. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Reince Priebus and his wife Sally. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
Senator Tim Kaine. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise and House Minority Whip Rep. Steny Hoyer. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Former Senator from Mississippi Trent Lott and his wife Patricia. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
Former Senator Bob Dole. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer takes a picture as he stands behind justices John Roberts, Anthony Kennedmore
Steven Mnuchin. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Former Vice President Dan Quayle and his wife Marilyn. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
Senators including John McCain and Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer and Samuel Alito. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Dan Quayle speaks with John Boehner. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Steve Bannon. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
次のスライドショー
Avalanche destroys Italian mountain resort
Six survivors were found alive two days after being buried under an avalanche that flattened a mountain hotel in central Italy, following a series of...
Dawn on Inauguration Day
The sun rises on Washington on the day the presidency is transferred from Barack Obama to Donald Trump.
Scenes from inaugurations past
From James Buchanan sworn into power in 1857 to Barack Obama in 2013 a look at historical inaugurations of the president of the United States.
Trump's ascent to the presidency
Donald Trump's campaign began with a ride down the Trump Tower escalator and culminated in an historic election victory as the 45th president.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.