Wildfires rage across California

A 10 Tanker Air Carrier DC-10 makes a Phos-check retardant drop on the Whittier fire in Gato Canyon near Santa Ynez Peak outside Santa Barbara. Flames have charred more than twice as much land mass in California so far in 2017 than a year earlier, according to a Forestry and Fire Protection spokeswoman. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/via REUTERS

