Wildfires rage in Siberia
Local residents stand amidst the debris of a burnt building in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildmore
A girl walks near the debris of burnt buildings in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khmore
Local resident Mikhail Kychakov, who was injured while saving his mother from a burning house, stands amidst dmore
Local resident Sergei Shvedchikov, 61, carries scrap metal from his burnt house in the settlement of Shyra, damore
Firefighters search for the body of an elderly woman, who presumably was killed by the fire, amidst the debrismore
Burnt vehicles are seen in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13more
A man collects scrap metal amidst the debris of a burnt house in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wimore
Local resident Sergei Shvedchikov, 61, enters his burnt house to collect scrap metal in the settlement of Shyrmore
Men walk past a burnt vehicle in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, Apmore
A man looks downhill at the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, April 13, 2more
A worker operates a mobile crane while lifting a burnt electric line mast in the settlement of Shyra, damaged more
Local resident Gennady Simonov smokes near his burnt garage, with a BMW car inside, in the settlement of Shyramore
Boys hold bicycles near the debris of burnt buildings in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires,more
Family members walk away while passing the debris of destroyed buildings in the settlement of Shyra, damaged bmore
Local resident Rita Chernyshova stands amidst the debris of her burnt house in the settlement of Shyra, damagemore
The carcass of a dog is seen near the debris of destroyed buildings in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recmore
A man looks out from a manhole in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakassia region, Amore
Women walk near the debris of burnt buildings in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfires, in Khakmore
Firefighters work amidst the debris of a burnt building in the settlement of Shyra, damaged by recent wildfiremore
次のスライドショー
Introducing Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton announces her second run for the presidency, starting her campaign as the Democrats' best hope of retaining the White House.
Walter Scott funeral
Hundreds of mourners gathered at the South Carolina chapel to remember Walter Scott, an African-American father of four who was shot in the back last week while...
Burying Garissa's dead
Kenya reels following the killing of 148 people at Garissa University by Al Shabaab militants.
India's blue city
Jodhpur, also known as the blue city, was originally home to the highest caste of Hindus, setting them apart from the rest of the population.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.