Wildfires raging in Chile
A Chilean flag hangs on a fence with the name of the family whose house burnt down as wildfires are ravaging wmore
Firefighters try to stop the fire as the worst wildfires in Chile's modern history are ravaging wide swaths ofmore
People walk in the smoky haze of wildfires that are ravaging wide swaths of the country's central-south regionmore
The sun is seen in the smoky haze of wildfires that are ravaging wide swaths of the country's central-south remore
Beehives are seen in front of a burnt forest as the worst wildfires in Chile's modern history ravaged wide swamore
People load household goods into their vehicle while they prepare to evacuate the area as the worst wildfires more
Burning hills are seen behind a house as wildfires ravage wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, more
A woman sits amidst the remains of a burnt house in Santa Olga, Chile, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrimore
Firefighters take a break while trying to extinguish wildfires in Santa Olga, Chile January 26, 2017. REUTERS/more
The remains of burnt houses are seen through the window of a destroyed house in Santa Olga, Chile January 26, more
A firefighter takes a break as he and colleagues try to extinguish wildfires in Santa Olga, Chile January 26, more
People ride in a car loaded with household items as they drive past burnt houses in Santa Olga, Chile January more
A villager and his horse are seen next to a forest fire in the town of Santa Olga in the Maule region, Chile. more
A woman walks near burnt houses as the worst wildfires in Chile's modern history ravage wide swaths of the coumore
People react while standing next to burnt houses as the worst wildfires in Chile's modern history ravage wide more
A villager is seen carrying his belongings next to a car along a street, after evicting his house during a formore
A man stands in front of a burnt house and a dead dog as the worst wildfires in Chile's modern history ravage more
Villagers are seen next to their houses during a forest fire in the town of Santa Olga in the Maule region, somore
A firefighter covers a baby with a mask next to his mother during a forest fire in the town of Penco in the Comore
Smoke from the forest fire is seen from the town of Penco in the Concepcion region, south of Chile, January 25more
Villagers are seen during a forest fire in the town of Litueche in the O'Higgins region, south of Chile, Januamore
A man covers his face with his shirt during a forest fire in the town of Penco in the Concepcion region, southmore
A forest fire is seen in a hill of the town of Cajon del Maipo, on the outskirts of Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Cmore
Villagers are seen with their belongings in the street, after they left their houses because of a forest fire more
A farmer is seen outside of his house during a forest fire in the town of Empedrado, in the Maule region, Chilmore
Fire is seen along a road in the town of Hualane during a big forest fire, on the outskirts of the Curico citymore
Firefighters are pictured during a forest fire in the town of Florida in the Biobio region, south of Chile. REmore
Smoke from forest fires is seen in a town called Pumanque in the O�Higgins region, south of Chile. Courtesy ofmore
Firefighters carry the calcined body of one of the three brigadiers of the Chilean National Forest Corporationmore
A helicopter dumps water during a forest fire in the town of Empedrado in the Maule region, south of Chile. REmore
