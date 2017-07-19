Will and Kate's pre-Brexit charm tour
Prince George arrives at Tegel airport in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German Chancellor Angela Merkel chats with Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, The Dmore
Prince William and his wife Catherine visit the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
The Duchess of Cambridge greets people at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Prince William and Catherine at Plac Solidarnosci in Gdansk, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska/via REUmore
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at Tegel airport in Berlin.more
Prince George arrives at Tegel airport in Berlin. REUTERS/Steffi Loos/POOL
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Mayor of Berlin Michael Mueller and his daughter Nina pose at Brandenbumore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Prince William and his wife Catherine at the Chancellery in Berlin. Guido Bmore
Prince William and Catherine visit the European Solidarity Centre in Gdansk, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Renata more
Prince William and his wife Catherine visit Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Prince William and Catherine lay a wreath at Plac Solidarnosci in Gdansk, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrmore
The Duchess of Cambridge greets people at the central market square in Gdansk, Poland. REUTERS/Bogdan Popescu
Prince William and Catherine meet with Holocaust survivors during their visit at the museum of former German Nmore
Prince William and Catherine sign the book of visitors at the museum of former German Nazi concentration camp more
Catherine and Agata Kornhauser-Duda wait as Polish president Andrzej Duda and Prince William light candles at more
Prince William, Catherine, and Lech Walesa visit the European Solidarity Centre in Gdansk, Poland. Agencja Gmore
Prince William and his wife Catherine are welcomed by the Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kormore
Prince George at Tegel airport in Berlin. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/POOL
