Winning a dream wedding
Xu Na (center L) hugs her new wife Xue Mengyao (center R) at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from Cmore
Li Tao cries as he marries his partner of 11 years at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, imore
Xu Na (L) and her new wife Xue Mengyao display their rings after getting married at a group wedding for seven more
Groom Fu Zheng wears a silver bow tie at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywmore
Couples kiss after getting married at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywoodmore
Hu Zhidong (L) adjusts the boutineer of his fiance Liu Xin at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from more
Duan Rongfeng has make-up applied before marrying his partner of 11 years at a group wedding for seven same-semore
Duan Rongfeng (center R) lifts his new husband Li Tao (center L) at a group wedding for seven same-sex couplesmore
Xu Na (2nd L) marries Xue Mengyao (2nd R) at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Homore
Duan Rongfeng (R) smiles at his new husband Li Tao at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, imore
Xu Na (2nd R) wipes tears from the face of her new wife Xue Mengyao (R) at a group wedding for seven same-sex more
Song Xiyang (L) touches the face of his new husband Fu Zheng at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples fromore
Liu Yingjie, 33, (R) kisses his new husband and partner of 13 years, Cai Zhiguo, 33, at a group wedding for semore
A gay couple prepares to get married at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywomore
Liu Yingjie, 33, (R) cries after marrying his partner of 13 years, Cai Zhiguo, 33, at a group wedding for sevemore
Song Xiyang (L) touches the face of his new husband Fu Zheng at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples fromore
Liu Xin (R) kisses his new husband Hu Zhidong at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in Wesmore
Duan Rongfeng (R) marries Li Tao at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, more
Xu Na (center L) hugs her new wife Xue Mengyao (center R) at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from Cmore
