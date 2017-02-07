エディション:
Winter in Kabul

An Afghan girl carries empty water containers during a snowfall in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 Sunday
An Internally displaced Afghan boy looks on as he stands outside his shelter during a snowfall in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 Sunday
An internally displaced Afghan child stands outside her shelter during a snowfall in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 Sunday
An Afghan woman clad in burqa begs in a snow-covered street on the outskirts of Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
Internally displaced Afghan girls warm themselve inside their shelter during a snowfall in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 Sunday
An internally displaced Afghan child cries as he gets stuck in waist-deep snow outside his shelter during a snowfall in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 Sunday
An Afghan man removes snow from his shop during a snowfall in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 Sunday
An internally displaced Afghan girl stands at the door of her shelter during a snowfall in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 Sunday
Afghan men walk in a snow-covered street on the outskirts of Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
An Afghan man removes snow from his house wall on the outskirts of Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
Afghan youth shovel snow from the roof of houses in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 Sunday
Internally displaced Afghan children stand outside their shelter during a snowfall in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 Sunday
An Afghan man walks in a snow-covered street on the outskirts of Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
Afghan men push a car which was stuck in the snow on the outskirts of Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 Sunday
An Afghan man sells vegetables as he waits for customers on a snowy day in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 Sunday
An Afghan woman walks with her children along a street covered with snow on the outskirts of Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
An Afghan man removes snow from his shop on the outskirts of Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 Sunday
An Afghan woman walks on a snowy day in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 Sunday
An Afghan woman walks along a street covered with snow on the outskirts of Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 Tuesday
