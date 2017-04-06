Women in the World Summit
Journalist Greta Van Susteren (R) interviews U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, during the opmore
Journalist Katie Couric (R) speaks with author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (C) and Planned Parenthood president Cmore
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and host Tina Brown appear on stage. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Journalist Tina Brown (L) hugs Planned Parenthood president, Cecile Richards, as they arrive for the opening nmore
Procter & Gamble chief brand officer Marc Pritchard (L) and entertainer Queen Latifah appear on stage at the Wmore
TV host Katie Couric appears on stage at the Women in the World Summit. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and host Tina Brown appear on stage at the Women in the World Summit asmore
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears on stage at the Women in the World Summit. REUTERS/Shannon Stapmore
Zhang Xin, founder and CEO of SOHO China, speaks during the Women in the World Summit. REUTERS/Shannon Stapletmore
Journalist Tina Brown speaks during the opening night of the Women In The World Summit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Designer Diane von Furstenberg arrives for the opening night of the Women In The World Summit. REUTERS/Lucas Jmore
Journalist Katie Couric arrives for the opening night of the Women In The World Summit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie arrives for the opening night of the Women In The World. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Arianna Huffington, founder and CEO of Thrive Global, speaks next to Susan Wojcicki (L), CEO of YouTube, durinmore
次のスライドショー
America in the Great War
Today marks a century since the U.S. entry into World War One.
Army draft anxiety for transgender Thais
For many transgender women in Thailand, the obligation to respond to the army draft can be a nightmare when they turn 21.
Made in China
A glimpse inside factories across China.
Mosul in ruins
Scenes of urban destruction in the battle-scarred Iraqi city.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.