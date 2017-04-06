エディション:
Women in the World Summit

Journalist Greta Van Susteren (R) interviews U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, during the opening night of the Women In The World Summit in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 Thursday
Journalist Katie Couric (R) speaks with author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (C) and Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards during the opening night of the Women In The World Summit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 Thursday
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and host Tina Brown appear on stage. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 Friday
Journalist Tina Brown (L) hugs Planned Parenthood president, Cecile Richards, as they arrive for the opening night of the Women In The World Summit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 Thursday
Procter & Gamble chief brand officer Marc Pritchard (L) and entertainer Queen Latifah appear on stage at the Women in the World Summit. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 Friday
TV host Katie Couric appears on stage at the Women in the World Summit. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 Friday
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and host Tina Brown appear on stage at the Women in the World Summit as an image of him in boxing attire appears on a TV screen. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 Friday
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears on stage at the Women in the World Summit. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 Friday
Zhang Xin, founder and CEO of SOHO China, speaks during the Women in the World Summit. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 Friday
Journalist Tina Brown speaks during the opening night of the Women In The World Summit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 Thursday
Designer Diane von Furstenberg arrives for the opening night of the Women In The World Summit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 Thursday
Journalist Katie Couric arrives for the opening night of the Women In The World Summit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 Thursday
Author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie arrives for the opening night of the Women In The World. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 Thursday
Arianna Huffington, founder and CEO of Thrive Global, speaks next to Susan Wojcicki (L), CEO of YouTube, during the Women in the World Summit. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 Friday
