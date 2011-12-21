Women of Egypt
A woman walks past a mural depicting a woman with eye patches near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 5, 2011. The mural symbolizes protesters wounded in Mohamed Mahmoud street, which leads to the Interior Ministry, where clashes between protesters and security force took place in late November. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Egyptian army soldiers arrest a female protester during clashes at Tahrir Square in Cairo December 17, 2011. Soldiers beat demonstrators with batons in Cairo's Tahrir Square in a second day of clashes that have killed nine people and wounded more than 300, marring the first free election most Egyptians can remember. REUTERS/Stringer
Nashwa Ahmed Khalil, 12, shows her identity card in her house at the impoverished Old Cairo district of the Egyptian capital September 12, 2007. Her face was disfigured when someone threw battery acid on her face during a dispute with another family in the district. Like millions of urban Egyptians, she lives in an overcrowded and rundown accommodation, with few public services available. Many families depend on workers who earn a few hundred Egyptian pounds (less than $100) a month. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Belly dancer Nour performs at a belly dancing festival in Cairo June 19, 2006. REUTERS/Tara Todras-Whitehill
Protesters react in Tahrir Square to Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's televised speech in Cairo February 1, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A female protester adjusts protective gear during clashes with riot police in a side street near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman opposition supporter takes shelter while providing water during rioting with pro-Mubarak demonstrators near Tahrir Square in Cairo February 3, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Egyptians riot police look at a supporter of Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak clashing with an anti-Mubarak protester outside the police academy where his trial will take place, in Cairo August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Egyptian Coptic Christian women grieve after a mass funeral for seven victims of sectarian clashes, at Samaan el-Kharaz Church in Manshiet Nasr shantytown in eastern Cairo March 10, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Coptic Orthodox Christians attend a mass as they celebrate Easter Sunday in a church in Cairo, April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Patients at the Hospital for Mental Health in Al-Abassiya of Cairo rehearse for a musical party as part of their treatment program which works on strengthening their abilities to integrate into society August 5, 2010. The hospital has around 1,500 patients from all over the governorates in Egypt, according to hospital staff. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
An anti-government protester gestures during clashes with police in Cairo January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An Egyptian Christian woman mourns on the coffin of Coptic Christian Mina Demian, who was killed during clashes with soldiers and riot police late Sunday, at the morgue of the Coptic Hospital in Cairo October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
An Egyptian woman reads a ballot paper before casting her vote at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A woman speaks on the phone at a metro station in Cairo February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters take family photographs on destroyed vehicles during mass demonstrations inside Tahrir Square in Cairo February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
An anti-government protester clashes with a policeman in Cairo January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Women chant anti-military council slogans as they protest against the military council violations against female demonstrators in Cairo, December 20, 2011. REUTERS/AsmaaWaguih
Egyptian Coptic Christians carry a cross and chant prayers during a candlelight protest marking one week since sectarian clashes with soldiers and riot police at a protest against an attack on a church in southern Egypt, at Abassaiya Cathedral in Cairo October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman (2nd R) arrives at a polling station to cast her vote during parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Egyptian woman attends evening prayers called "Tarawih" on Laylat al-Qadr outside Amr Ibn El-Aas mosque, the first and oldest mosque ever built on the land of Egypt, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Cairo September 16, 2009. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A woman looks at statues inside the temple of Abu Simbel February 22, 2009, after the dawn lighted up the temple's inner sanctum, marking the anniversary of Ramses' coronation. The temple is angled so that the inner sanctum lights up twice a year: one on the anniversary of his rise to the throne and once on his birthday. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman and her child cry as they watch their house burn down during a fire in a neighborhood of Sayida Zeinab, a poor section of the city, in Cairo March 20, 2007. REUTERS/Tara Todras-Whitehill
A girl takes part in celebrations for Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, on Tahrir square in Cairo August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
Women clear the ground at Tahrir Square in Cairo February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
A woman grieves for a relative who died in Saturday's bomb attack at the Coptic Orthodox church in Alexandria, January 2, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A woman holds a banner in front of riot police during an anti-government protest in Cairo May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
Teachers stand in front of a blackboard inside a school in the town of Abu Homous in the district of Damanhour, 165km northwest of Cairo, August 15, 2007. REUTERS/Tara Todras-Whitehill
A girl with an Egyptian flag painted on her face sleeps on her mother's shoulder during a demonstration against the Egyptian military council in Tahrir square in Cairo December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
A supporter of Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak reads the Koran near pro-Mubarak posters, outside the police academy where Mubarak's trial will take place, in Cairo August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh