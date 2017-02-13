World Press Photo Award winners
World Press Photo of the Year: Mevlut Mert Altintas shouts after shooting Andrei Karlov, right, the Russian ammore
Contemporary Issues, 1st prize singles: Lone activist Ieshia Evans stands her ground while offering her hands more
Contemporary Issues, 2nd prize singles: A woman is supported by two men while crossing a river, as refugees atmore
Contemporary Issues, 3rd prize singles: Two Nigerian refugees cry and embrace in a detention center for refugemore
Contemporary Issues, 1st prize stories: A man is treated with milk of magnesia after being pepper sprayed at tmore
Contemporary Issues, 2nd prize stories: Marcela (2) observes her sisters in her mother's lap at the family's hmore
Contemporary Issues, 3rd prize stories: Domingo, from Angola, came several years ago to Brazil in search for amore
Daily Life, 1st prize singles: At the hospital, Najiba holds her two-year-old nephew Shabir who was injured frmore
Daily Life, 2nd prize singles: Four students of a gymnastics school in Xuzhou, China, do toe-pressure trainingmore
Daily Life, 3rd prize singles: An Uyghur woman carries money in her stockings, a common practice. Uygur women,more
Daily Life, 1st prize stories: A weathered barber shop in Old Havana, Cuba. In December, days after Fidel Castmore
Daily Life, 2nd prize stories: All people are hereditary hunters in this small settlement near Nizhnyaya Tungumore
Daily Life, 3rd prize stories: The lessons at school stop for the whole harvest time of the potatoes, to whichmore
General News, 1st prize singles: The Iraqi Special Operations Forces search houses of Gogjali, an eastern distmore
General News, 2nd prize singles: An 11-year-old girl from Nigeria (left), who said her mother died in Libya, cmore
General News, 3rd prize singles: The photos show scenes from Quezon City Jail, one of the Philippines' most ovmore
General News, 1st prize stories: Heavy rain pours as police operatives investigate inside an alley where a vicmore
General News, 2nd prize stories: A family flees the fighting in Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city, as oil fielmore
General News, 3rd prize stories: Soon after he surrendered, an ISIS fighter is violently dragged by Libyan figmore
Long-Term Projects, 1st prize: Civilians escape from a fire at a house destroyed by an air attack in the Luhanmore
Long-Term Projects, 2nd prize: Two young women, having enjoyed a drink at a party, dance together. Although unmore
Long-Term Projects, 3rd prize: Kelly Freeman arrives at her wedding reception in Dubois, Kansas. Markus Jokelamore
Nature, 1st prize singles: A sea turtle entangled in a fishing net swims off the coast of Tenerife, Canary Islmore
Nature, 2nd prize singles: A wild leopard strolls through Sanjay Gandhi National Park, a protected area in themore
Nature, 3rd prize singles: A carpet of monarch butterflies covers the forest floor of El Rosario Butterfly Sanmore
Nature, 1st prize stories: A black rhino bull is seen dead, poached for its horns less than 8 hours earlier atmore
Nature, 2nd prize stories: Ye Ye, a 16-year-old giant panda, lounges in a massive wild enclosure at a conservamore
Nature, 3rd prize stories: Fallow deer walk in the silence of the night. Bence Mate/Courtesy of World Press Phmore
People, 1st prize singles: Five-year-old Maha and her family fled from the village Hawija outside Mosul, Iraq,more
People, 2nd prize singles: Hellen (41) lives with a mental health problem. Her illness developed later in lifemore
People, 3rd prize singles: A woman strokes a girl's head as she rests on her lap whilst sitting on a sofa in amore
People, 1st prize stories: Port of Progreso, where Koreans first arrived in the Yucatan peninsula. Their finalmore
People, 2nd prize stories: On 28 December each year, the "Floured War" takes place in Ibi in the province of Amore
People, 3rd prize stories: Zach Garrett will be part of the US archery team at the 2016 Rio Olympics and is phmore
Sports, 1st prize singles: Jockey Nina Carberry flies off her horse Sir Des Champs as they fall at The Chair fmore
Sports, 2nd prize singles: Gael Monfils of France dives for a forehand in his fourth round match against Andremore
Sports, 3rd prize singles: Usain Bolt of Jamaica smiles as he looks back at his competition, whilst winning thmore
Sports, 1st prize stories: Muddy York Rugby Football Club players Michael Smith, left, Devin McCarney, center,more
Sports, 2nd prize stories: The chess player concentrates just a few moments before the start of the next roundmore
Sports, 3rd prize stories: With the aid of chains purchased at the hardware store and deadlift straps, Lindsaymore
Spot News, 1st prize singles: Lawyers help their injured colleagues after a bomb explosion in Quetta, Pakistanmore
Spot News, 2nd prize singles: A Syrian girl cries out as a wounded child lies next to her at a makeshift hospimore
Spot News, 3rd prize singles: A car bomb explodes next to Iraqi special forces armored vehicles as they advancmore
Spot News, 1st prize stories: Gallery goers cower after Mevlut Mert Altintas shot Andrei Karlov, the Russian amore
Spot News, 2nd prize stories: Syrian men carrying babies make their way through the rubble of destroyed buildimore
Spot News, 3rd prize stories: Eritreans migrants seen cramped in the hold of a large wooden boat which carriedmore
次のスライドショー
North Korea's nuclear ambitions
A look at North Korea's firepower as it pursues its nuclear and ballistic missile programs in defiance of the United States and its allies.
New Zealanders race to rescue stranded whales
Rescuers were trying to save scores of pilot whales in a remote bay in New Zealand, where some 300 carcasses littered the beach after one of the country's...
From Mosul to Michigan
The al-Qassab family, Iraqi Christian refugees who fled Islamic State in Mosul, journey to the United States for a new life in Michigan.
Aleppo after the siege
The government is gradually restoring some basic infrastructure in Aleppo, Syria's most important industrial hub before the war, after the army took full...
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.