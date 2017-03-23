World Water Day
A worker of the cavern of Poco Azul (Blue well) dives to search for tourists' dropped belongings, ahead of Wormore
A boy jumps from a boat at the Bancarios beach in the Guanabara bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 13, 2017. more
A woman carries a water canister in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevimore
A man bathes at a public well in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
An Afghan girl carries empty water containers to refill at a public pump in Kabul, Afghanistan February 20, 20more
People get their picture taken in front of the foam covering the polluted Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, Ocmore
A Palestinian girl uses a public tap to wash her hand in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip Janumore
A woman soaks in the Roncador river wells in Bahia, Brazil March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A woman paints the floor of a pond as her child pulls at her saree in Delhi, India November 23, 2016. REUTERS/more
Kashmiri fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fismore
A man offers a prayer as he takes a dip in the polluted waters of Tolly's Nullah in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rumore
Environmental activists take part in "The Dead Sea Swim Challenge", swimming from the Jordanian to Israeli shomore
People fill bottles with water from a municipal truck in Bengaluru, India, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N.more
The carcass of a yacare caiman lies in the dried-up river bed of the Pilcomayo river in Boqueron, Paraguay, Aumore
A Hindu devotee holds offerings as she worships the Sun God in the waters of a pond during the religious festimore
A handler baths a horse from the Garrison Savannah in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados November 30,more
Salt pans and dams can be seen in farming areas located in the southern region of Western Australian, near themore
Internally displaced people wash and collect water in a reservoir in the United Nations Mission in South Sudanmore
Water is released from the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation order was lifted for communities downstream fmore
A man bathes in a river to cool off on the outskirts of Managua, Nicaragua March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivmore
Moored boats are seen on Loch Faskally, as autumn leaves are reflected in the water, in Pitlochry, Scotland Ocmore
次のスライドショー
Persian New Year
Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.
Welcoming spring
Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.
Banksy hotel opens to guests
The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.
London's last greyhound track
The race is almost over for the dogs of Wimbledon Stadium, which is set to be demolished to make way for a stadium for AFC Wimbledon and residences.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.