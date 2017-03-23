エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 03月 23日

World Water Day

A worker of the cavern of Poco Azul (Blue well) dives to search for tourists' dropped belongings, ahead of World Water Day, in Bahia, Brazil March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 3月 22日 Wednesday
A boy jumps from a boat at the Bancarios beach in the Guanabara bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 3月 22日 Wednesday
A woman carries a water canister in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 3月 22日 Wednesday
A man bathes at a public well in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / 2017年 3月 22日 Wednesday
An Afghan girl carries empty water containers to refill at a public pump in Kabul, Afghanistan February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 Tuesday
People get their picture taken in front of the foam covering the polluted Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2016年 10月 12日 Wednesday
A Palestinian girl uses a public tap to wash her hand in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日 Thursday
A woman soaks in the Roncador river wells in Bahia, Brazil March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 3月 22日 Wednesday
A woman paints the floor of a pond as her child pulls at her saree in Delhi, India November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2016年 11月 23日 Wednesday
Kashmiri fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold day in Srinagar, December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2016年 12月 20日 Tuesday
A man offers a prayer as he takes a dip in the polluted waters of Tolly's Nullah in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / 2017年 3月 22日 Wednesday
Environmental activists take part in "The Dead Sea Swim Challenge", swimming from the Jordanian to Israeli shore, to draw attention to the ecological threats facing the Dead Sea, in Kibbutz Ein Gedi, Israel November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / 2016年 11月 16日 Wednesday
People fill bottles with water from a municipal truck in Bengaluru, India, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 Tuesday
The carcass of a yacare caiman lies in the dried-up river bed of the Pilcomayo river in Boqueron, Paraguay, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
A Hindu devotee holds offerings as she worships the Sun God in the waters of a pond during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Kolkata, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / 2016年 11月 7日 Monday
A handler baths a horse from the Garrison Savannah in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / 2016年 12月 1日 Thursday
Salt pans and dams can be seen in farming areas located in the southern region of Western Australian, near the city of Perth, Australia, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2016年 11月 2日 Wednesday
Internally displaced people wash and collect water in a reservoir in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Protection of Civilian site (CoP), near Bentiu, northern South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 Thursday
Water is released from the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation order was lifted for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California, February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
A man bathes in a river to cool off on the outskirts of Managua, Nicaragua March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 Thursday
Moored boats are seen on Loch Faskally, as autumn leaves are reflected in the water, in Pitlochry, Scotland October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / 2016年 10月 18日 Tuesday
