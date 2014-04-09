WWI - Verdun remembered
Members of a German World War One historical association picnic at Fort de Vaux at the end of a 9-mile walkmore
Members of a German World War One historical association picnic at Fort de Vaux at the end of a 9-mile walk near Verdun, eastern France, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of French association "Le Poilu de la Marne" take a break at Fort de Vaux at the end of a 15-km (9-more
Members of French association "Le Poilu de la Marne" take a break at Fort de Vaux at the end of a 15-km (9-mile) walk near Verdun, eastern France, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Philipp (C), 11, member of German World War One historical association "IG 18" from Trier, marches in frontmore
Philipp (C), 11, member of German World War One historical association "IG 18" from Trier, marches in front of Fort de Vaux near Verdun, March 29, 2014. The year 2014 marks the 100th anniversary of the start of the First World War. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of French association "Le Poilu de la Marne" pass by a road sign as they leave the wiped-out villagmore
Members of French association "Le Poilu de la Marne" pass by a road sign as they leave the wiped-out village of Bezonvaux, near Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French and German members of World War One historical associations march into a trench near the bunker of Bmore
French and German members of World War One historical associations march into a trench near the bunker of Bezonvaux in the national forest of Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of German World War One historical associations take part in a 9-mile walk through the national formore
Members of German World War One historical associations take part in a 9-mile walk through the national forest of Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French and German members of World War One historical associations march into a trench near the bunker of Bmore
French and German members of World War One historical associations march into a trench near the bunker of Bezonvaux in the national forest of Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of German World War One historical association prepare for a walk at the wiped-out village of Bezonmore
Members of German World War One historical association prepare for a walk at the wiped-out village of Bezonvaux, near Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Franz, a member of German World War One historical association, dressed in a vintage uniform, stands in fromore
Franz, a member of German World War One historical association, dressed in a vintage uniform, stands in front of a heavy artillery bunker in the national forest of Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of the French association of "Le Poilu de la Marne" and members of German historical associations tmore
Members of the French association of "Le Poilu de la Marne" and members of German historical associations take a break in front of the pond of Vaux in the national forest of Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French and German members of World War One historical associations pose near the pond of Vaux, near Verdun,more
French and German members of World War One historical associations pose near the pond of Vaux, near Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Wolfgang (L), a member of "Darstellungsgruppe Suddeutsches Militar 1870-1918" (DSM 18), from Munich, Germanmore
Wolfgang (L), a member of "Darstellungsgruppe Suddeutsches Militar 1870-1918" (DSM 18), from Munich, Germany and Florent, member of French association "Le Poilu de la Marne" at the Bezonvaux bunker in the national forest of Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of World War One historical association attend a ceremony at the wiped-out village of Bezonvaux, nemore
Members of World War One historical association attend a ceremony at the wiped-out village of Bezonvaux, near Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of German World War One historical association stand in front of a bunker at Bezonvaux, near Verdunmore
Members of German World War One historical association stand in front of a bunker at Bezonvaux, near Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of German World War One historical association sit on the remains of a French 155mm long-range cannmore
Members of German World War One historical association sit on the remains of a French 155mm long-range cannon at the wiped-out village of Bezonvaux, near Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Florent, a member of French association "Le Poilu de la Marne" takes part in a 9-mile walk through the natimore
Florent, a member of French association "Le Poilu de la Marne" takes part in a 9-mile walk through the national forest of Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A member of German historical association takes part in a 9-mile walk through the national forest of Verdunmore
A member of German historical association takes part in a 9-mile walk through the national forest of Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of German and French historical associations as they leave the wiped-out village of Bezonvaux, nearmore
Members of German and French historical associations as they leave the wiped-out village of Bezonvaux, near Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
German historical association members leave the wiped-out village of Bezonvaux, near Verdun, March 29, 2014more
German historical association members leave the wiped-out village of Bezonvaux, near Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
German historical association members visit Fort de Vaux at the end of a 9-mile walk near Verdun, March 29,more
German historical association members visit Fort de Vaux at the end of a 9-mile walk near Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of "Le Poilu de la Marne" and a member of German historical association take a break during a walk more
Members of "Le Poilu de la Marne" and a member of German historical association take a break during a walk through the national forest of Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
次のスライドショー
Fields of flowers
Vast flower fields near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Netherlands.
The littlest prince
The Duchess, Prince William and their royal son arrive in New Zealand.
Salmon truck run
Due to California's drought, migrating salmon are being moved by trucks to bypass dangerously low rivers.
Arctic IceBridge
IceBridge is a six-year NASA airborne mission which will look at the behavior of the Greenland and Antarctic ice.
その他のスライドショー
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.