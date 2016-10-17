Yemen on the brink
Smoke rises at a community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, Yemen, October 9, 2016. Rmore
A man injured by an apparent Saudi-led air strike on a community hall sits on a hospital bed in Sanaa, Octobermore
Smoke rises from the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, October 9, 2016. REUTmore
A malnourished boy lies on a bed outside his family's hut in al-Tuhaita district of the Red Sea province of Homore
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanamore
A family eat breakfast outside their hut at a camp for people displaced by the war near Sanaa, September 26, 2more
A man injured by an apparent Saudi-led air strike on a community hall lays on a hospital bed in Sanaa, Octobermore
A morgue worker checks a poster of the body of man killed by an apparent Saudi-led air strike that ripped thromore
Boys stand by a hole caused by a Saudi-led air strike on the roof of their school last year, as schools open tmore
A girl cries as she is treated in a hospital for cholera amid confirmation by the UNICEF and the World Health more
Mourners take part in the funeral of Abdul Qader Helal, the mayor of Sanaa, who was killed by an apparent Saudmore
A still image from video released October 13, 2016 shows U.S. military launching cruise missile strikes from Umore
Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi delivers a speech via a screen display during a demonstration to commemoramore
Armed people demonstrate outside the United Nations offices against Saudi-led air strikes on funeral hall in Smore
Houthi followers demonstrate to commemorate Ashura in Sanaa, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Boys play in a damaged class in their school which was hit by Saudi-led air strikes last year, as schools openmore
A view of a municipal board building after it was destroyed by Saudi-led air strikes in the northwestern city more
A man is reflected in a mirror in a house which was destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in old Sanaa city, Sepmore
