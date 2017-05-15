エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 05月 16日 04:56 JST

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A nurse attends to a boy infected with cholera at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

A nurse attends to a boy infected with cholera at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. REUTERS/Abdmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 14日 Sunday
A nurse attends to a boy infected with cholera at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Close
1 / 20
Women sit with relatives infected with cholera at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Women sit with relatives infected with cholera at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. REUTERS/Abdmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 14日 Sunday
Women sit with relatives infected with cholera at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Close
2 / 20
People infected with cholera lie on beds at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

People infected with cholera lie on beds at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. REUTERS/Abduljabbmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 14日 Sunday
People infected with cholera lie on beds at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Close
3 / 20
A girl infected with cholera lies on the ground of a hospital room in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

A girl infected with cholera lies on the ground of a hospital room in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 14日 Sunday
A girl infected with cholera lies on the ground of a hospital room in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Close
4 / 20
A woman sits next to her son who is infected with cholera at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

A woman sits next to her son who is infected with cholera at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 14日 Sunday
A woman sits next to her son who is infected with cholera at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Close
5 / 20
An old man infected with cholera lies on the bed at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

An old man infected with cholera lies on the bed at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed amore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 12日 Friday
An old man infected with cholera lies on the bed at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
6 / 20
Women help a young relative infected with cholera at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Women help a young relative infected with cholera at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 Monday
Women help a young relative infected with cholera at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
7 / 20
A woman lies next to her husband who is infected with cholera at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman lies next to her husband who is infected with cholera at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 5月 6日 Saturday
A woman lies next to her husband who is infected with cholera at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
8 / 20
A man sits next to a relative infected with cholera at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A man sits next to a relative infected with cholera at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 5月 6日 Saturday
A man sits next to a relative infected with cholera at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
9 / 20
A cholera-infected girl lies on a bed at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A cholera-infected girl lies on a bed at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 5月 7日 Sunday
A cholera-infected girl lies on a bed at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
10 / 20
A cholera-infected woman lies on a hospital bed in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A cholera-infected woman lies on a hospital bed in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 Monday
A cholera-infected woman lies on a hospital bed in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
11 / 20
A man sits as he waits for a cholera-infected relative at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A man sits as he waits for a cholera-infected relative at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 Monday
A man sits as he waits for a cholera-infected relative at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
12 / 20
A cholera-infected man reacts as he lies on a hospital bed in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A cholera-infected man reacts as he lies on a hospital bed in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 Monday
A cholera-infected man reacts as he lies on a hospital bed in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
13 / 20
A man and his wife infected with cholera lie on a bed at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A man and his wife infected with cholera lie on a bed at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / 2017年 5月 12日 Friday
A man and his wife infected with cholera lie on a bed at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
14 / 20
Men with cholera infected lie on beds at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Men with cholera infected lie on beds at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / 2017年 5月 12日 Friday
Men with cholera infected lie on beds at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
15 / 20
A nurse tends to a man infected with cholera at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A nurse tends to a man infected with cholera at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 5月 6日 Saturday
A nurse tends to a man infected with cholera at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
16 / 20
A girl infected with cholera sits on a chair at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A girl infected with cholera sits on a chair at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 Monday
A girl infected with cholera sits on a chair at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
17 / 20
A girl infected with cholera lies on the ground at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A girl infected with cholera lies on the ground at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 Monday
A girl infected with cholera lies on the ground at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
18 / 20
Relatives sit next to a sick man waiting to be admitted to a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Relatives sit next to a sick man waiting to be admitted to a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 Monday
Relatives sit next to a sick man waiting to be admitted to a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
19 / 20
A girl pushes a wheel cart with water jerrycans past a pile of rubbish bags on a street during a strike by garbage collectors demanding delayed salaries in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A girl pushes a wheel cart with water jerrycans past a pile of rubbish bags on a street during a strike by garmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 Monday
A girl pushes a wheel cart with water jerrycans past a pile of rubbish bags on a street during a strike by garbage collectors demanding delayed salaries in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
20 / 20
もう一度見る
次を見る
Mutiny in Ivory Coast

Mutiny in Ivory Coast

次のスライドショー

Mutiny in Ivory Coast

Mutiny in Ivory Coast

Heavy gunfire erupted in Ivory Coast's two largest cities of Abidjan and Bouake, according to witnesses, as the military said it pressed an operation to quash a...

2017年 05月 16日
North Korea's latest missile launch

North Korea's latest missile launch

North Korea's successful missile test-launch signals major advances in developing an intercontinental ballistic missile.

2017年 05月 15日
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas...

2017年 05月 13日
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which...

2017年 05月 13日

その他のスライドショー

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング