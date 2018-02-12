〔表〕米予算教書の財政見通し

［１２日 ロイター］ - トランプ米政権は１２日、２０１９会計年度（１８年１０月─１９年９月） 予算教書の一環として財政見通しを公表した。詳細は以下の通り。 (In billions of dollars) 2019- 2019- 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2023 2028 Receipts 3,316 3,340 3,422 3,609 3,838 4,089 4,386 19,344 45,520 Outlays 3,982 4,214 4,407 4,596 4,754 4,941 5,160 23,858 52,615 ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- Deficit 665 873 984 987 916 852 774 4,513 7,095 (As a percentage of GDP) 2019- 2019- 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2023 2028 Deficit 3.5 4.4 4.7 4.5 3.9 3.5 3.0 3.9 2.8 Debt held 76.5 78.8 80.3 81.3 81.7 81.9 81.3 by public 注: ２０１７年は実績、予想は現政策に基づく。 ＊昨年５月２２日時点での見通し。 (In billions of dollars) 2018- 2018- 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2022 2027 Receipts 3,268 3,460 3,654 3,814 3,982 4,161 4,390 20,001 45,751 Outlays 3,853 4,062 4,094 4,340 4,470 4,617 4,832 22,353 48,901 ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- Deficit 585 603 440 526 488 456 442 2,351 3,150 (As a percentage of GDP) 2018- 2018- 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2022 2027 Deficit 3.2 3.1 2.2 2.5 2.2 2.0 1.8 2.1 1.4 Debt held 77.0 77.4 76.7 76.2 75.1 73.7 72.2 by public (