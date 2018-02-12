FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
外国為替
株式市場
外国為替フォーラム
仮想通貨
平昌五輪
北朝鮮
トランプ政権
オピニオン
経済・政策
テクノロジー
世界のこぼれ話
写真
東京外為市場ニュース
February 12, 2018 / 6:29 PM / 19 hours ago更新

〔表〕米予算教書の財政見通し

2 分で読む

    ［１２日　ロイター］ - トランプ米政権は１２日、２０１９会計年度（１８年１０月─１９年９月）
予算教書の一環として財政見通しを公表した。詳細は以下の通り。
    
                          (In billions of dollars)                   2019-   2019-
              2017    2018    2019    2020    2021    2022    2023    2023    2028
Receipts     3,316   3,340   3,422   3,609   3,838   4,089   4,386  19,344  45,520
Outlays      3,982   4,214   4,407   4,596   4,754   4,941   5,160  23,858  52,615
             -----   -----   -----   -----   -----   -----   -----   -----   -----
Deficit        665     873     984     987     916     852     774   4,513   7,095


                         (As a percentage of GDP)                    2019-   2019-
              2017    2018    2019    2020    2021    2022    2023    2023    2028
Deficit        3.5     4.4     4.7     4.5     3.9     3.5     3.0     3.9     2.8
Debt held     76.5    78.8    80.3    81.3    81.7    81.9    81.3
by public
    
注: ２０１７年は実績、予想は現政策に基づく。

        
＊昨年５月２２日時点での見通し。
                          (In billions of dollars)                   2018-   2018-
              2016    2017    2018    2019    2020    2021    2022    2022    2027
Receipts     3,268   3,460   3,654   3,814   3,982   4,161   4,390  20,001  45,751
Outlays      3,853   4,062   4,094   4,340   4,470   4,617   4,832  22,353  48,901
             -----   -----   -----   -----   -----   -----   -----   -----   -----
Deficit        585     603     440     526     488     456     442   2,351   3,150


                         (As a percentage of GDP)                    2018-   2018-
              2016    2017    2018    2019    2020    2021    2022    2022    2027
Deficit        3.2     3.1     2.2     2.5     2.2     2.0     1.8     2.1     1.4
Debt held     77.0    77.4    76.7    76.2    75.1    73.7    72.2
by public    

    
 (

私たちの行動規範：トムソン・ロイター「信頼の原則」
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

国内株式関連の情報は約20分遅れ、海外株式関連の情報は15分以上の遅れで表示しています。為替情報は10分ごとに更新されており、約10分前の相場を表示しています。日経平均株価の著作権は日本経済新聞社に帰属します。本件情報を無断で再配信することは禁じられております。

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.