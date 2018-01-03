FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
〔表〕12月の米乗用車・小型トラック販売台数（メーカー別）
〔表〕12月の米乗用車・小型トラック販売台数（メーカー別）

    ［３日　ロイター］ - 
 AUTOMAKER  December 2017      December 2016  PCT CHNG    
                                                          
 1          General Motors     308,539        319,108     -3.3
 2          Ford Motor         242,049        239,854     0.9
 3          Toyota Motor^      222,985        243,229     -8.3
 4          Fiat Chrysler      171,946        192,519     -10.7
 5          Honda Motor Co^^   149,317        160,477     -7.0
 6          Nissan^^^          138,226        152,743     -9.5
 7          Hyundai            63,594         62,305      2.1
 8          Subaru             63,342         63,177      0.3
 9          Kia                43,039         54,353      -20.8
 10         Mercedes/Smart     39,416         37,057      6.4
 11         BMW                38,864         37,493      3.7
 12         Volkswagen         30,281         37,229      -18.7
 13         Audi               26,977         23,195      16.3
 14         Mazda Motor Co     26,893         28,754      -6.5
 15         Jaguar Land Rover  11,394         12,573      -9.4
 16         Volvo              9,679          10,129      -4.4
 17         Mitsubishi         8,501          7,383       15.1
 18         Porsche            3,913          4,015       -2.5
                                                          
            TOTAL              1,598,955      1,685,593   -5.1
                                                          
                                                          
            AUTOMAKER          YTD 2017       YTD 2016    PCT CHNG
                                                          
 1          General Motors     3,002,241      3,042,775   -1.3
 2          Ford Motor         2,586,715      2,614,697   -1.1
 3          Toyota Motor^      2,434,515      2,449,630   -0.6
 4          Fiat Chrysler      2,059,376      2,244,315   -8.2
 5          Honda Motor Co^^   1,641,429      1,637,942   0.2
 6          Nissan^^^          1,593,464      1,564,423   1.9
 7          Hyundai            685,555        775,005     -11.5
 8          Subaru             647,956        615,132     5.3
 9          Kia                589,668        647,598     -8.9
 10         Mercedes/Smart     375,311        380,752     -1.4
 11         BMW                352,790        365,204     -3.4
 12         Volkswagen         339,676        322,948     5.2
 13         Mazda Motor Co     289,470        297,773     -2.8
 14         Audi               226,511        210,213     7.8
 15         Jaguar Land Rover  114,333        105,104     8.8
 16         Mitsubishi         103,686        96,267      7.7
 17         Volvo              81,507         82,726      -1.5
 18         Porsche            55,420         54,280      2.1
                                                          
            TOTAL              17,179,623     17,506,784  -1.9
 
^ Toyota Motor numbers include Lexus sales
^^ Honda Motor Co numbers include Acura sales
^^^ Nissan numbers include Infiniti division
Source: Company filings and Reuters calculations

    
 (い)

私たちの行動規範：トムソン・ロイター「信頼の原則」
