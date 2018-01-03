〔表〕12月の米乗用車・小型トラック販売台数（メーカー別）

［３日 ロイター］ - AUTOMAKER December 2017 December 2016 PCT CHNG 1 General Motors 308,539 319,108 -3.3 2 Ford Motor 242,049 239,854 0.9 3 Toyota Motor^ 222,985 243,229 -8.3 4 Fiat Chrysler 171,946 192,519 -10.7 5 Honda Motor Co^^ 149,317 160,477 -7.0 6 Nissan^^^ 138,226 152,743 -9.5 7 Hyundai 63,594 62,305 2.1 8 Subaru 63,342 63,177 0.3 9 Kia 43,039 54,353 -20.8 10 Mercedes/Smart 39,416 37,057 6.4 11 BMW 38,864 37,493 3.7 12 Volkswagen 30,281 37,229 -18.7 13 Audi 26,977 23,195 16.3 14 Mazda Motor Co 26,893 28,754 -6.5 15 Jaguar Land Rover 11,394 12,573 -9.4 16 Volvo 9,679 10,129 -4.4 17 Mitsubishi 8,501 7,383 15.1 18 Porsche 3,913 4,015 -2.5 TOTAL 1,598,955 1,685,593 -5.1 AUTOMAKER YTD 2017 YTD 2016 PCT CHNG 1 General Motors 3,002,241 3,042,775 -1.3 2 Ford Motor 2,586,715 2,614,697 -1.1 3 Toyota Motor^ 2,434,515 2,449,630 -0.6 4 Fiat Chrysler 2,059,376 2,244,315 -8.2 5 Honda Motor Co^^ 1,641,429 1,637,942 0.2 6 Nissan^^^ 1,593,464 1,564,423 1.9 7 Hyundai 685,555 775,005 -11.5 8 Subaru 647,956 615,132 5.3 9 Kia 589,668 647,598 -8.9 10 Mercedes/Smart 375,311 380,752 -1.4 11 BMW 352,790 365,204 -3.4 12 Volkswagen 339,676 322,948 5.2 13 Mazda Motor Co 289,470 297,773 -2.8 14 Audi 226,511 210,213 7.8 15 Jaguar Land Rover 114,333 105,104 8.8 16 Mitsubishi 103,686 96,267 7.7 17 Volvo 81,507 82,726 -1.5 18 Porsche 55,420 54,280 2.1 TOTAL 17,179,623 17,506,784 -1.9 ^ Toyota Motor numbers include Lexus sales ^^ Honda Motor Co numbers include Acura sales ^^^ Nissan numbers include Infiniti division Source: Company filings and Reuters calculations (い)