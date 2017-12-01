FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
アジア通貨動向（1日）＝台湾ドルがしっかり、フィリピンペソは軟調
Sections
編集長のおすすめ
「トランプ氏からロシア接触指示」、フリン氏が証言意向＝報道
トップニュース
「トランプ氏からロシア接触指示」、フリン氏が証言意向＝報道
火星15は米全土が標的、数回の実験で実戦配備も＝38ノース
ワールドニュース
火星15は米全土が標的、数回の実験で実戦配備も＝38ノース
狂気の向こうに垣間見える金正恩氏のサバイバル術
日本語のビデオ
狂気の向こうに垣間見える金正恩氏のサバイバル術
写真Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#外国為替
2017年12月1日 / 01:53 / 2日前

アジア通貨動向（1日）＝台湾ドルがしっかり、フィリピンペソは軟調

2 分で読む

    ［１日　ロイター］ - 
    ０１３６ＧＭＴ（日本時間午前１０時３６分）現在のアジア新興国通貨の対米ドル相
場は以下の通り。
    
    ＊Previous dayは各通貨のオンショア市場引け値。ただし円とシンガポールドルは前
日ＮＹ市場引け値。
    
 Change on the day at 0136 GMT                    
 Currency               Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen              112.53      112.52        -0.01
 Sing dlr               1.3479      1.3484        +0.04
 Taiwan dlr             29.981      30.010        +0.10
 Korean won             1088        1088.2        +0.01
 Baht                   32.640      32.666        +0.08
 Peso                   50.360      50.27         -0.18
 Rupee                  64.46       64.46         +0.00
 Yuan                   6.608       6.6090        +0.02
                                                  
 Change so far in 2017                            
 Currency               Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen              112.53      117.07        +4.03
 Sing dlr               1.3479      1.4490        +7.50
 Taiwan dlr             29.981      32.279        +7.66
 Korean won             1088        1207.70       +10.99
 Baht                   32.640      35.80         +9.68
 Peso                   50.360      49.72         -1.27
 Rupee                  64.463      67.92         +5.36
 Yuan                   6.608       6.9467        +5.13
 
    
 (覧ください)

私たちの行動規範：トムソン・ロイター「信頼の原則」
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

国内株式関連の情報は約20分遅れ、海外株式関連の情報は15分以上の遅れで表示しています。為替情報は10分ごとに更新されており、約10分前の相場を表示しています。日経平均株価の著作権は日本経済新聞社に帰属します。本件情報を無断で再配信することは禁じられております。

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.