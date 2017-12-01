アジア通貨動向（1日）＝台湾ドルがしっかり、フィリピンペソは軟調

［１日 ロイター］ - ０１３６ＧＭＴ（日本時間午前１０時３６分）現在のアジア新興国通貨の対米ドル相 場は以下の通り。 ＊Previous dayは各通貨のオンショア市場引け値。ただし円とシンガポールドルは前 日ＮＹ市場引け値。 Change on the day at 0136 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.53 112.52 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.3479 1.3484 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.981 30.010 +0.10 Korean won 1088 1088.2 +0.01 Baht 32.640 32.666 +0.08 Peso 50.360 50.27 -0.18 Rupee 64.46 64.46 +0.00 Yuan 6.608 6.6090 +0.02 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.53 117.07 +4.03 Sing dlr 1.3479 1.4490 +7.50 Taiwan dlr 29.981 32.279 +7.66 Korean won 1088 1207.70 +10.99 Baht 32.640 35.80 +9.68 Peso 50.360 49.72 -1.27 Rupee 64.463 67.92 +5.36 Yuan 6.608 6.9467 +5.13 (覧ください)