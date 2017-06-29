Bank of Japan - Assets and Liabilities of Domestically Licensed Banks (Banking Accounts) (End of May) [PDF 376KB]

本件の対外公表は6月29日 8時50分

Not to be released until 8:50 a.m. JST on June 29, 2017.

Bank of Japan

Financial System and Bank Examination Department

２０１７年６月２９日 日本銀行金融機構局

国内銀行の資産・負債等（銀行勘定）（２０１７年５月末）

Assets and Liabilities of Domestically Licensed Banks (Banking Accounts) (End of month)

（Preliminary figures for May 2017）

国内店 Domestic Branches 単位：億円、（ ）内構成比％

100 million yen

海外店 Overseas Branches 単位：億円、（ ）内構成比％

100 million yen

1) 上記の計数は公表時点。最新のデータは時系列統計データ検索サイト（民間金融機関の資産・負債）で検索してください。

2) 国内銀行ベース。ゆうちょ銀行を除く。

3) 月末残ベース。

（参考）

Reference

兆円 tril.yen

500

兆円 tril.yen

500

450

400

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

450

400

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

現金預け金

Cashand Duefrom Banks

有価証券

InvestmentSecurities

貸出金

Loansand Bills Discounted

貸出金（国内店）

Domestic Branches

貸出金（海外店）

Overseas Branches

時系列統計データ検索サイトデータコード "BOJ Time-Series Data Search" Series Codes

民間金融機関の資産・負債（BS02） Financial Institutions Accounts (BS02) 国内店 Domestic Branches

国内銀行の資産・負債等（銀行勘定） Assets and Liabilities of Domestically Licensed Banks (Banking Accounts)

海外店 Overseas Branches

国内銀行海外支店の主要資産・負債 Principal Assets and Liabilities of Overseas Branches of Domestically Licensed Banks

照会先 Inquiries

金融機構局 金融データ課 預貸金統計グループ ℡：03-3277-1581

Banking Statistics Group, Financial Data Division, Financial System and Bank Examination Department E-mail: post.bsd6@boj.or.jp