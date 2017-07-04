Bank of Japan - Average Interest Rates by Type of Deposit [PDF 81KB]

本件の対外公表は7月5日 8時50分

Not to be released until 8:50 a.m. JST July 5, 2017

Bank of Japan

２ ０ １ ７ 年 ７ 月 ５ 日

Financial System and Bank Examination Department 日本銀行金融機構局

預金種類別店頭表示金利の平均年利率等について

Average Interest Rates Posted at Financial Institutions by Type of Deposit

１．定期預金の預入期間別平均年利率 ( 年利率％ )

Average Interest Rates on Time Deposits by Maturity

( Percent per annum )

２．定期積金の契約期間別平均年利回（注１） ３．貯蓄預金の最低預入残高別平均年利率（注１）

Average Yield on Installment Savings by Maturity1 Average Interest Rates on Savings Deposits by Minimum Required Amount1

４．普通預金の平均年利率（注１）

Average Interest Rates on Ordinary Deposits1

年利率(％)

Percent per annum

５．譲渡性預金の１週間の発行期間別平均年利率 (都銀等の加重平均)（注３、４）

Weighted Average Rates of CDs Issued by City Banks, etc.3,4

(注１) 店頭表示日： 2017年7月3日。

(注２) 店頭表示日： (注３) 発 行 日：

2017年7月3日。なお、預入期間３年以上は、半年複利ものの店頭表示金利（年利率表示）平均。

2017年6月26日～2017年6月30日。

(注４) 都銀等は、都銀、信託銀、埼玉りそな銀行、新生銀行およびあおぞら銀行。

Notes: 1. The date on which the rates are applicable: July 3, 2017.

