Bank of Japan - Basic Figures on Fails (May) [PDF 99KB]

June 12, 2017

Bank of Japan Financial Markets Department

2017年6月12日

日本銀行金融市場局

フェイルの発生状況（2017年5月分）

Basic Figures on Fails (May 2017) 年・月

Year or month

フェイルの発生状況

Basic figures on fails

＜参考＞

国 債 Ｄ Ｖ Ｐ（口座振替）

＜Memorandum＞

DVP settlement of JGBs (book-entry transfers)

合計件数

（件） Number of fails (cases)

額面総額

（億円）

Total face value

（100 million yen

平均期間

（営業日/件）

Average duration

）（business days）

最長期間

（営業日）

Longest duration

（business days）

バイ・イン

合計件数（件

Number of buy-ins (cases)

合計件数

） （件）

Number of transactions (cases)

額面総額

（億円）

Total face value

（100 million yen）

2014

1,675

40,417

1.42

57

0

3,248,379

132,317,406

2015

2,098

40,532

1.51

31

0

3,232,353

133,600,853

2016

2,885

65,960

1.40

23

0

3,327,222

131,758,625

2016 5

160

2,544

2.28

23

0

268,045

11,036,520

6

133

2,489

2.31

18

0

310,877

12,253,670

7

200

5,119

1.20

3

0

290,598

11,516,679

8

259

6,424

1.18

9

0

313,446

12,739,301

9

437

11,812

1.33

7

0

282,403

11,206,514

10

166

2,776

1.54

7

0

264,523

10,620,953

11

444

12,206

1.20

10

0

245,833

9,546,899

12

342

10,105

1.21

5

0

287,136

11,337,284

2017 1

131

3,478

1.37

7

0

246,905

10,050,303

2

213

4,851

1.20

3

0

261,591

10,406,791

3

263

8,054

1.05

3

0

318,941

12,777,761

4

163

4,959

1.24

19

0

291,817

11,666,681

5

118

3,731

1.56

13

0

277,928

11,513,061

（注） 1.

2.

「フェイルの発生状況」は、当月中に発生したフェイルの件数および額面総額、当月中に解消したフェイルの平均フェイル期間、最長

フェイル期間およびバイ・イン件数を、フェイルを受けた先（国債の受け方）に対するアンケート調査（「国債決済の不処理（フェイ ル）の発生状況に関するアンケート調査」）を基に集計したもの。

アンケート調査の対象は、国債振替決済制度の直接参加者のうち、日銀ネット国債ＤＶＰシステムを利用している金融機関等で、母集団 は261先（2017年4月末現在）。なお、データは自己口のほか、預り口、信託口の決済に関するものを含む。

3. 各用語の定義は以下のとおり。

フェイル：

国債ＤＶＰ取引において、国債の受け方がその渡し方から予定されていた決済日が経過したにも拘わらず、対象債券を受け 渡されていないこと。

バイ・イン：フェイルを解消するため、①日本証券業協会「債券等のフェイルの解消に関する規則」の規定に従い、対象債券もしくは同 種債券を市場価格で買い入れること、または②日本証券クリアリング機構もしくはその清算参加者が、日本証券クリアリン グ機構が定める規定に従い、国債証券を買い付けること。

4. 「国債ＤＶＰ（口座振替）」は、片道ベースで集計したもの。

―― 2015年10月9日以前は、国債移転登録にかかるＤＶＰ決済を含み、国債系オペ等にかかるＤＶＰ決済を含まない。

Notes: 1. Figures are based on monthly survey results ("Survey on Fails") reported by recipients of JGBs in failed transactions.

The survey covers financial institutions and some other types of institutions (261 institutions as of the end of April 2017) that are direct participants in the JGB book-entry system and also users of the BOJ-NET JGB DVP services. For JGB book-entry transfers, data include those settled via system participants' own accounts, customers' accounts, and trust accounts.

Terms used in the table are defined as follows.

A fail is a situation where a recipient of JGBs in a transaction does not receive the JGBs from the delivering party on the scheduled settlement date.

A buy-in is a procedure for settling a failed transaction. It includes (i) a purchase of either the same or equivalent securities at the market price in accordance with "Regulations Concerning Resolution of Fails in Bonds, etc. Settlements" laid down by the JSDA, and (ii) a purchase of JGBs by the JSCC or its participants in accordance with the rules laid down by the JSCC.

DVP settlement of JGBs (book-entry transfers) is calculated by counting each payment instruction once.

Prior to October 9, 2015, DVP settlements of JGBs (transfer registrations) were included; DVP settlements resulting from the Bank's JGB-related market operations were excluded.

