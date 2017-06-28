Bank of Japan - Average Interest Rates by Type of Deposit [PDF 81KB]

本件の対外公表は6月28日 8時50分

Bank of Japan

２０１７ 年 ６ 月 ２８ 日

Financial System and Bank Examination Department 日本銀行金融機構局

預金種類別店頭表示金利の平均年利率等について

Average Interest Rates Posted at Financial Institutions by Type of Deposit

１．定期預金の預入期間別平均年利率 ( 年利率％ )

Average Interest Rates on Time Deposits by Maturity

( Percent per annum )

預入期間

Maturity

1か月

1M

3か月

3M

6か月

6M

1年

1Y

2年

2Y

3年

3Y

4年

4Y

5年

5Y

7年

7Y

10年

10Y

１千万円以上（注１）

10 million yen or more1

0.014

0.014

0.014

0.015

0.017

0.017

0.017

0.020

0.025

0.032

３百万円以上

１千万円未満（注２）

3 million yen or more and less than 10 million yen2

0.014

0.014

0.014

0.014

0.015

0.016

0.016

0.017

0.020

0.027

３百万円未満（注２）

Less than 3 million yen2

0.014

0.014

0.014

0.014

0.015

0.016

0.016

0.016

0.016

0.024

２．定期積金の契約期間別平均年利回（注１） ３．貯蓄預金の最低預入残高別平均年利率（注１）

Average Yield on Installment Savings by Maturity1 Average Interest Rates on Savings Deposits by Minimum Required Amount1

契約期間

Maturity

1年

1Y

3年

3Y

5年

5Y

年利回(％)

Percent per annum

0.016

0.019

0.019

最低預入残高

Minimum required amount outstanding

10万円

100,000 yen

30万円

300,000 yen

年利率(％)

Percent per annum

0.002

0.002

４．普通預金の平均年利率（注１）

Average Interest Rates on Ordinary Deposits1

0.001 年利率(％)

Percent per annum

５．譲渡性預金の１週間の発行期間別平均年利率 (都銀等の加重平均)（注３、４）

Weighted Average Rates of CDs Issued by City Banks, etc.3,4

発行期間

Period of issuance

30日未満

Less than 30 days

30～60日未満

30 days - 59 days

60～90日未満

60 days - 89 days

90～120日未満

90 days - 119 days

120～150日未満

120 days - 149 days

150～180日未満

150 days - 179 days

180～360日未満

180 days - 359 days

360日以上

360 days or more

年利率(％)

Percent per annum

0.006

0.005

0.003

0.004

0.004

0.009

0.009

0.008

(注１) 店頭表示日： 2017年6月26日。

(注２) 店頭表示日： (注３) 発 行 日：

2017年6月26日。なお、預入期間３年以上は、半年複利ものの店頭表示金利（年利率表示）平均。

2017年6月19日～2017年6月23日。

(注４) 都銀等は、都銀、信託銀、埼玉りそな銀行、新生銀行およびあおぞら銀行。

Notes: 1. The date on which the rates are applicable: June 26, 2017.

The date on which the rates are applicable: June 26, 2017.

The rates for time deposits with a maturity of 3 years or longer are compounded semiannually, indicated in percent per annum.

Dates of issuance: June 19 - 23, 2017.

The category "City Banks, etc" comprises city banks, trust banks, Saitama Resona Bank, Shinsei Bank, and Aozora Bank.

照会先： Inquiries

金融機構局 金融データ課 預貸金統計グループ Ｔel : 03-3277-1581

mailto:post.bsd6@boj.or.jp mailto:post.bsd6@boj.or.jp

