Bank of Japan - Assets and Liabilities of Domestically Licensed Banks (Banking Accounts) (End of May) [PDF 376KB]

本件の対外公表は6月29日 8時50分

Not to be released until 8:50 a.m. JST on June 29, 2017.

Bank of Japan

Financial System and Bank Examination Department

２０１７年６月２９日 日本銀行金融機構局

国内銀行の資産・負債等（銀行勘定）（２０１７年５月末）

Assets and Liabilities of Domestically Licensed Banks (Banking Accounts) (End of month)

（Preliminary figures for May 2017）

国内店 Domestic Branches 単位：億円、（ ）内構成比％

100 million yen

資産 その他とも合計

Total/Assets

（

10,814,404

100.0 ）

負債および資本 その

他とも合計 Total including Other Accounts/Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

（

10,814,404

100.0 ）

現金預け金

Cash and Due from Banks

（

有価証券

Investment Securities

（

うち 国債 Of which:

Central Government Securities

外国証券 Foreign Securities

貸出金

Loans and Bills Discounted

（

2,238,821

預金

Deposits

うち 普通預金 Of which:

Ordinary Deposits

定期預金 Time Deposits

譲渡性預金 Negotiable Certificates of Deposits

借用金

Borrowed Money

（

7,560,553

20.7 ）

69.9 ）

2,022,122

4,037,209

18.7 ）

807,682

2,457,861

468,288

333,735

（

3.1 ）

4,939,934

571,143

45.7 ）

（

5.3 ）

海外店 Overseas Branches 単位：億円、（ ）内構成比％

100 million yen

その他共合計（資産・負債 共通）Total including Other Accounts (Assets or Liabilities)

（

1,408,463

100.0 ）

その他共合計（資産・負債 共通）Total including Other Accounts (Assets or Liabilities)

（

1,408,463

100.0 ）

現金預け金

Cash and Due from Banks

有価証券

Investment Securities

貸出金

Loans and Bills Discounted

（

167,789

預金

Deposits

譲渡性預金 Negotiable Certificates of Deposits

借用金

Borrowed Money

（

621,298

11.9 ）

44.1 ）

124,788

227,448

（

8.9 ）

（

16.1 ）

737,147

2,377

（

52.3 ）

（

0.2 ）

1) 上記の計数は公表時点。最新のデータは時系列統計データ検索サイト（民間金融機関の資産・負債）で検索してください。

2) 国内銀行ベース。ゆうちょ銀行を除く。

3) 月末残ベース。

Figures are as of the time of release. For the latest data, please refer to "Financial Institutions Accounts" under "BOJ Time-Series Data Search."

Domestically licensed banks. However, figures exclude Japan Post Bank Co.

End of month.

Figures in parentheses are percentages.

（参考）

Reference

資産推移（国内店） 貸出金残高推移（国内店・海外店） Amounts Outstanding of Loans and Bills Discounted 兆円 tril.yen

500

Assets (Domestic Branches) 兆円 tril.yen

500

(Domestic and Overseas Branches) 450

400

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

450

400

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

現金預け金

Cashand Duefrom Banks

有価証券

InvestmentSecurities

貸出金

Loansand Bills Discounted

貸出金（国内店）

Domestic Branches

貸出金（海外店）

Overseas Branches

時系列統計データ検索サイトデータコード "BOJ Time-Series Data Search" Series Codes

民間金融機関の資産・負債（BS02） Financial Institutions Accounts (BS02) 国内店 Domestic Branches

国内銀行の資産・負債等（銀行勘定） Assets and Liabilities of Domestically Licensed Banks (Banking Accounts)

資産 その他とも合計

Total/Assets

BS02'FAABK_FAAB2DBEAS

現金預け金

Cash and Due from Banks

BS02'FAABK_FAAB2DBEA01

有価証券

Investment Securities

BS02'FAABK_FAAB2DBEA21

国債

Central Government Securities

BS02'FAABK_FAAB2DBEA22

外国証券

Foreign Securities

BS02'FAABK_FAAB2DBEA30

貸出金

Loans and Bills Discounted

BS02'FAABK_FAAB2DBEA37

負債および資本 その他とも合計

Total including Other Accounts/Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

BS02'FAABK_FAAB2DBELC

預金

Deposits

BS02'FAABK_FAAB2DBEL01

普通預金

Ordinary Deposits

BS02'FAABK_FAAB2DBEL03

定期預金

Time Deposits

BS02'FAABK_FAAB2DBEL061

譲渡性預金

Negotiable Certificates of Deposits

BS02'FAABK_FAAB2DBEL15

借用金

Borrowed Money

BS02'FAABK_FAAB2DBEL23

海外店 Overseas Branches

国内銀行海外支店の主要資産・負債 Principal Assets and Liabilities of Overseas Branches of Domestically Licensed Banks

その他共合計（資産・負債共通）

Total including Other Accounts (Assets or Liabilities)

BS02'FAFRK_FAFR2DBAL

現金預け金

Cash and Due from Banks

BS02'FAFRK_FAFR2DBA01

有価証券

Investment Securities

BS02'FAFRK_FAFR2DBA21

貸出金

Loans and Bills Discounted

BS02'FAFRK_FAFR2DBA37

預金

Deposits

BS02'FAFRK_FAFR2DBL01

譲渡性預金

Negotiable Certificates of Deposits

BS02'FAFRK_FAFR2DBL15

借用金

Borrowed Money

BS02'FAFRK_FAFR2DBL23

照会先 Inquiries

金融機構局 金融データ課 預貸金統計グループ ℡：03-3277-1581

mailto:post.bsd6@boj.or.jp

Bank of Japan published this content on 29 June 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2017 00:01:34 UTC.

Original document here

Public permalink here