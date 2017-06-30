Bank of Japan - Payment and Settlement Statistics (May) [PDF 196KB]

本件の対外公表は6月30日(金)11時

Not to be released until 11:00 am. on Friday, June 30, 2017.

June 30, 2017 2017年6月30日

Payment and Settlement Systems Department Bank of Japan

日本銀行 決済機構局

決済動向（２０１７年５月）

PAYMENT AND SETTLEMENT STATISTICS (May 2017)

本資料は、わが国における「決済」活動を把握するために必要な主要指標を編集・掲載したもの。 統計作成機関名の表示のない指標は日本銀行調べ。

資料に関するお問い合わせは以下までお寄せ下さい。 日本銀行 決済機構局

mailto:post.pr@boj.or.jp

Payment and settlement statistics collects data which are essential for understanding the payment and settlement activities in Japan. Statistics without data sources are compiled by the Bank of Japan.

For inquiries, please contact the following section.

mailto:post.pr@boj.or.jp mailto:post.pr@boj.or.jp

目 次

頁

Ⅰ．日本銀行における決済関連計数

１. 日銀当座預金決済 1

1-1 日銀当座預金決済

1-2 業態別日銀当座預金決済

1-3 日中当座貸越残高

２. 日銀ネット利用先数 3

３. 国債振決口座振替決済 4

3-1 国債振決口座振替決済

3-2 国債DVP（時間帯毎決済進捗） Ⅱ．民間決済システム関連計数

１. 手形交換高（東京） 6

２. 全銀システム取扱高 7

2-1 全銀システム取扱高

2-2 大口内為取引の決済

2-3 小口内為取引の決済

３. 外為円決済交換高 9

４. 民間証券・デリバティブ決済システム 10

4-1 清算機関の日銀当座預金決済

4-2 証券集中保管機関の日銀当座預金DVP決済 Ⅲ．その他

１.SWIFT 12

２.電子マネー 13

参考（その他の決済関連計数の入手先） 14

BOJ-NET

CONTENTS

page

BOJ-NET Funds Transfer System 1

Settlement via BOJ Current Accounts

Settlement via BOJ Current Accounts by Sector 1-3 Intraday Overdrafts

Number of Participants in BOJ-NET 3

BOJ-NET JGB Services 4

JGB Settlement in the Book-Entry System

DVP for JGB Settlement (cumulative share of transactions settled)

Private Clearing and Settlement Systems

Tokyo Clearing House's Bill and Check Clearing System 6

Zengin System 7

Transactions in the Zengin System

Large-value Transactions in the Zengin System 2-3 Small-value Transactions in the Zengin System

Foreign Exchange Yen Clearing System 9

Private Clearing and Settlement Systems for Securities and Derivatives 10

Settlement via BOJ Current Accounts in the Central Counterparties

DVP Settlement via BOJ Current Accounts in the Central Securities Depository

Others

SWIFT 12

Electronic Money 13

Reference (other payment and settlement data) 14

Ⅰ．日本銀行における決済関連計数

BOJ-NET

１．日銀当座預金決済

BOJ-NET Funds Transfer System

1-1 日銀当座預金決済（1営業日平均）1

Settlement via BOJ Current Accounts (daily average) 1(件、兆円、括弧内は前年比)

(Cases, trillion yen, (a))

年・月

Year, month

件 数

Volume

金 額

Value

当預振替等2

Funds Transfers2

集中決済3

Settlement for Private Clearing Systems3

その他4,5

Others4,5

コール 取引等

Call Market Transactions

国債DVP5

DVP for JGB

Transac- tions5

大口内為 取引

Large-value Transactions in the Zengin System

外為円 取引

Foreign Exchange Yen Transactions

手形交換

Bill and Check Clearing Systems

全銀 システム

Zengin System

2014

68,385

(

+2.9

)

125.1

(

+7.4

)

39.1

54.3

8.8

12.5

1.0

0.7

8.7

2015

69,279

(

+1.3

)

135.6

(

+8.4

)

45.6

55.3

9.0

15.7

0.9

0.7

8.3

2016

67,326

(

-2.8

)

137.3

(

+1.2

)

48.3

56.2

8.7

16.1

0.8

0.7

6.6

16/ 5

69,634

(

-3.9

)

141.2

(

+2.9

)

46.2

60.8

9.5

16.4

0.8

0.7

6.7

6

67,352

(

-3.8

)

140.2

(

+1.6

)

46.8

58.4

9.0

16.5

0.9

0.9

7.7

7

67,360

(

+0.1

)

140.0

(

+4.4

)

49.5

60.8

7.9

15.0

0.7

0.7

5.5

8

64,097

(

-2.4

)

139.5

(

+6.5

)

50.2

60.4

7.2

14.4

0.7

0.7

5.9

9

69,016

(

-3.5

)

145.6

(

+1.4

)

52.9

58.5

8.8

17.0

0.7

0.7

7.1

10

64,876

(

+0.6

)

139.2

(

+5.9

)

53.0

55.4

7.8

15.6

0.6

0.8

6.2

11

67,017

(

-0.7

)

131.2

(

-1.1

)

50.7

49.9

8.1

15.4

0.6

0.7

5.8

12

70,817

(

+3.1

)

146.4

(

+6.4

)

54.7

56.3

8.4

17.4

0.8

1.0

7.9

17/ 1

67,709

(

-1.4

)

143.6

(

+2.6

)

56.2

55.1

8.5

16.8

0.6

0.7

5.7

2

64,736

(

-3.8

)

137.9

(

+5.4

)

53.3

54.2

7.8

15.0

0.6

0.7

6.2

3

72,306

(

+6.9

)

151.9

(

+18.3

)

56.0

60.4

9.7

16.9

0.7

0.7

7.4

4

67,448

(

+4.6

)

147.4

(

+17.6

)

54.0

60.7

8.4

16.4

0.6

0.8

6.5

5

69,577

(

-0.1

)

144.4

(

+2.3

)

53.1

59.6

9.1

15.1

0.7

0.7

6.1

(注) 1. 日本銀行取引先である金融機関等の資金取引等に伴う日本銀行の当座預金における資金移動を指す。件数・金額は、 実際の資金移動に対応する決済指図の件数・金額を「片道ベース」の計数（振替であれば、入金または引落のいずれ か）として集計。「片道ベース」の基本的な考え方については、以下の計表においても同様。

2. 取引先間の当座預金振替等（コール取引等、国債DVP＜国債資金同時受渡＞、大口内為取引＜1件1億円以上の大口の内 国為替取引＞および外為円取引にかかる資金の決済）。コール取引等には、国債以外の証券のDVP決済などが含まれ る。

3. 民間の集中決済制度（手形交換、全銀システム＜内国為替決済＞）にかかる資金の決済。件数・金額は、日銀当座預 金における制度参加者による入金および引落の合計。

4. その他の決済（日本銀行と取引先の間のオペ＜国債系オペを除く＞や銀行券の受払等）。

5. 国債系オペ等にかかるDVP決済は、2015年10月9日までは「その他」に含まれるが、2015年10月13日以降は「国債DVP」 に含まれる。

Notes: 1. Settlement via current accounts at the Bank of Japan (BOJ current accounts) arising from, among others, funds transfers between current account holders. Each instruction is counted once in calculating volume and value, i.e., the debit from the payer's account and the credit to the payee's account are not counted separately. This methodology for counting transactions is also used in the following tables.

Funds transfers between current account holders related to call market transactions, delivery-versus-payment (DVP) for Japanese government bonds (JGBs) transactions, large-value transactions (transactions equal to or larger than 100 million yen) in the Zengin System, and foreign exchange yen transactions. Call market transactions include funds transfers related to other market transactions (e.g., DVP for non-JGBs).

Settlement of net positions resulting from private clearing systems (the Bill and Check Clearing Systems and the Zengin System). The aggregate value of credits and debits posted to BOJ current accounts.

Funds transfers between a current account holder and the Bank of Japan related to the Bank's money market operations (exclude JGB-related operations) and the delivery and receipt of banknotes and coins.

Prior to October 9, 2015, DVP settlement resulting from JGB-related operations was classified as "Others." Since October 13, 2015, it has been classified as "DVP for JGB Transactions."

(a) Figures in parentheses are year-on-year percentage changes.

1-2 業態別日銀当座預金決済（1営業日平均）1

Settlement via BOJ Current Accounts by Sector (daily average) 1(件、億円、％)

(Cases, 100 million yen, %)

件 数

Volume

金 額

Value

シェア

Share

シェア

Share

都 銀 City Banks

26,099

37.5

279,489

19.4

地 銀 Regional Banks

4,477

6.4

58,703

4.1

地銀Ⅱ2Regional Banks II2

1,141

1.6

6,917

0.5

信 託 Trust Banks

10,110

14.5

458,557

31.7

外 銀 Foreign Banks

11,595

16.7

92,685

6.4

信 金3Shinkin Banks3

1,242

1.8

2,630

0.2

短 資 Money Market Dealers

2,693

3.9

149,528

10.4

証 券2Securities Companies2

4,989

7.2

113,038

7.8

その他とも合計 Total Including Others

69,577

100.0

1,444,371

100.0

1-3 日中当座貸越残高

Intraday Overdrafts

(兆円、括弧内は前年比) (Trillion yen, (a))

年・月

Year, month

日中ピーク残高の月中平均値4

Monthly average of the daily peak of outstanding balance4

2014

29.4

(

+1.3

)

2015

21.8

(

-25.7

)

2016

6.8

(

-69.1

)

16/ 5

7.1

(

-71.9

)

6

6.7

(

-70.4

)

7

7.0

(

-70.0

)

8

6.9

(

-70.8

)

9

7.2

(

-68.7

)

10

6.8

(

-48.5

)

11

6.1

(

-25.1

)

12

7.3

(

-12.7

)

17/ 1

6.0

(

-36.8

)

2

6.3

(

-14.6

)

3

7.5

(

+51.4

)

4

8.2

(

+80.5

)

5

6.9

(

-1.6

)

(注) 1. 件数・金額は「片道ベース」。

2. 「地銀Ⅱ」は第二地方銀行協会加盟の地方銀行、「証券」は金融商品取引法上の有価証券関連業を行う第一種金融商 品取引業者（以下の計表においても同様）。

3. 「信金」は、2015年10月までは信金中央金庫を含む。

4. 日中ピーク残高の月中平均値は、当該月中各営業日の日中10分毎に算出した当座貸越残高のうち、最高額（日中ピー ク残高）の月中平均値を指す。国債DVP同時担保受払機能を用いた当座貸越を含むベース。

Notes: 1. Each instruction is counted once in calculating volume and value.

"Regional Banks II" refers to member banks affiliated with the Second Association of Regional Banks. "Securities Companies" refers to firms which conduct securities-related business activities among those classified as Type I Financial Instruments Business in the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. These definitions are also used in the following tables.

Prior to October, 2015, "Shinkin Banks" included the Shinkin Central Bank.

Monthly average of the daily peak of outstanding balance within intraday overdrafts incurred in BOJ current accounts (measured every 10 minutes). Figures include intraday overdrafts incurred for settlement of DVP for JGB transactions using simultaneous processing of DVP and collateralization (SPDC).

(a) Figures in parentheses are year-on-year percentage changes.

Bank of Japan published this content on 30 June 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2017 02:07:06 UTC.

Original document here

Public permalink here