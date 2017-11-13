FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fukuoka Financial Group Inc. - Financial Digest for the Interim of FY2017 [982KB]
#カンパニーニュース
2017年11月13日 / 06:38 / 1日前

Fukuoka Financial Group Inc. - Financial Digest for the Interim of FY2017 [982KB]

1 分で読む

Financial Digest for the Interim of FY2017

Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo, Fukuoka (code:8354)

URL: www.fukuoka-fg.com

Representative: Takashige Shibato, President

For Inquiry: Hiroshi Miyoshi, Executive Officer, Corporate Planning Division Payment date of cash dividends: December 8, 2017 (scheduled)

Filing date of Financial Statements: November 24, 2017 (scheduled) Trading Accounts: Established

Supplementary Materials: Attached

IR Conference: Scheduled (for institutional investors, analysts)

Fukuoka Financial Group,Inc.

November 13, 2017

(Notes) 1. All of the disclosed figures are unaudited.

2. Amounts less than one million yen are omitted.

