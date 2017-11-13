Fukuoka Financial Group Inc. - Financial Digest for the Interim of FY2017 [982KB]

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. Financial Digest for the Interim of FY2017

Cosolidated Financial Highlights (from April 1, 2017 to September 30, 2017) Consolidated Operating Results (%:Changes from corresponding period of previous fiscal year)

Ordinary Income

Ordinary Profit

Net Income attributable to owners of the parent

Interim of FY2017

\Million

%

\Million

%

\Million

%

122,177

5.3

40,164

23.9

27,963

32.9

Interim of FY2016

115,994

(7.5)

32,408

(30.1)

21,036

(31.2)

(Note) Comprehensive income Interim of FY2017: \36,254 million [126.7%] Interim of FY2016: \15,993 million [(38.1%)]

Net Income per Share

Net Income per

Share (Diluted)

Interim of FY2017 Interim of FY2016

\

32.55

24.49

\

－

－

Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Total Net Assets

Own Capital Ratio

September 30, 2017

\Million

\Million

%

18,842,016

742,721

3.9

March 31, 2017

18,113,049

712,058

3.9

(Reference) Own capital September 30, 2017: \742,707 million March 31, 2017: \712,049 million

(Note) Own Capital Ratio = (Total net assets - Non-controlling interests ) / Total assets * 100 This ratio is not based on the public notification of the capital adequacy ratio.

Dividend Payment Dividends Declared per Share

First Quarter-end

Second Quarter-end

Third Quarter-end

Fiscal Year-end

Total

FY2016 FY2017

\

－

－

\

6.50

7.50

\

－

\

6.50

\

13.00

FY2017(projection)

－

7.50

15.00

(Note) Revision of dividends projections from the latest announcement: None

Consolidated Earnings Projections for Fiscal year 2017, (Year ending March 31, 2018) (%:Changes from corresponding period of previous fiscal year)

Ordinary Profit

Net Income attributable to

owners of the parent

Net Income per Share

FY2017

\Million

72,000

%

－

\Million

49,000

%

－

\

57.05

-0-

(Note) Revision of earnings projections from the latest announcement: Yes

Consolidated Financial Statements Consolidated Balance Sheets (millions of Yen)

Item

科目

(Japanese)

As of Mar 31, 2017

As of Sep 30, 2017

(Assets)

資産の部

2,880,599

3,389,995

Cash and due from banks

現金預け金

Call loans and bills bought

コールローン及び買入手形

500

14,582

Monetary claims bought

買入金銭債権

49,459

63,707

Trading assets

特定取引資産

1,701

2,154

Money held in trust

金銭の信託

10,697

3,600

Securities

有価証券

3,463,599

3,491,608

Loans and bills discounted

貸出金

11,428,299

11,560,259

Foreign exchanges

外国為替

10,352

6,468

Other assets

その他資産

127,348

165,340

Tangible fixed assets

有形固定資産

198,460

196,160

Intangible fixed assets

無形固定資産

15,220

16,136

Net defined benefit assets

退職給付に係る資産

12,671

13,254

Deferred tax assets

繰延税金資産

8,412

3,905

Customers’ liabilities for acceptances and guarantees

支払承諾見返

40,008

40,393

Allowance for loan losses

貸倒引当金

(134,282)

(125,550)

Total assets

資産の部合計

18,113,049

18,842,016

(Liabilities)

負債の部

13,207,675

13,248,327

Deposits

預金

Negotiable certificates of deposit

譲渡性預金

372,769

551,575

Call money and bills sold

コールマネー及び売渡手形

288,609

346,909

Payables under repurchase agreements

売現先勘定

100,949

99,210

Payables under securities lending transactions

債券貸借取引受入担保金

1,612,526

2,024,228

Trading liabilities

特定取引負債

0

―

Borrowed money

借用金

1,608,856

1,626,516

Foreign exchanges

外国為替

1,749

1,040

Short-term bonds payable

短期社債

5,000

5,000

Bonds payable

社債

30,000

20,000

Other liabilities

その他負債

102,499

105,558

Net defined benefit liability

退職給付に係る負債

899

926

Provision for losses on interest repayments

利息返還損失引当金

74

41

Provision for losses from reimbursement of inactive accounts

睡眠預金払戻損失引当金

6,219

5,501

Provision for contingent liabilities losses

その他の偶発損失引当金

8

7

Reserves under the special laws

特別法上の引当金

18

16

Deferred tax liabilities

繰延税金負債

97

1,019

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

再評価に係る繰延税金負債

23,028

23,021

Acceptances and guarantees

支払承諾

40,008

40,393

Total liabilities

負債の部合計

17,400,991

18,099,295

(Net assets)

純資産の部

124,799

124,799

Capital stock

資本金

Capital surplus

資本剰余金

94,156

94,125

Retained earnings

利益剰余金

344,527

366,925

Treasury stock

自己株式

(343)

(352)

Total shareholders’ equity

株主資本合計

563,140

585,498

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

その他有価証券評価差額金

117,726

125,378

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

繰延ヘッジ損益

(12,660)

(13,139)

Revaluation reserve for land

土地再評価差額金

51,649

51,632

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

退職給付に係る調整累計額

(7,805)

(6,662)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

その他の包括利益累計額合計

148,909

157,209

Non-controlling interests

非支配株主持分

8

13

Total net assets

純資産の部合計

712,058

742,721

Total liabilities and net assets

負債及び純資産の部合計

18,113,049

18,842,016

Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income (millions of Yen)

Item

科目

(Japanese)

6 months ended

Sep 30, 2016

6 months ended

Sep 30, 2017

Ordinary income:

Interest income

Interest on loans and discounts Interest and dividends on securities

Fees and commissions Trading income

Other operating income Other income

Ordinary expenses:

Interest expenses Interest on deposits

Fees and commissions payments Other operating expenses

General and administrative expenses

Other expenses

経常収益 資金運用収益

（うち貸出金利息）

（うち有価証券利息配当金） 役務取引等収益 特定取引収益

その他業務収益 その他経常収益

経常費用

資金調達費用

（うち預金利息） 役務取引等費用

その他業務費用 営業経費

その他経常費用

115,994

83,037

66,218

15,404

22,099

40

9,617

1,199

83,585

8,519

2,711

8,997

791

63,954

1,322

122,177

85,442

67,328

16,418

25,564

33

2,937

8,200

82,013

9,980

3,065

9,493

439

60,119

1,980

Ordinary profit

経常利益

32,408

40,164

Extraordinary income

Gain on disposal of noncurrent assets

Transfer from reserve for financial products transaction liabilities

Exｔraordinary loss

Loss on disposal of noncurrent assets Impairment loss

Other extraordinary loss

特別利益 固定資産処分益

金融商品取引責任準備金取崩額

特別損失 固定資産処分損 減損損失

その他の特別損失

27

26

1

515

86

109

319

16

14

2

553

486

67

―

Income before income taxes:

税金等調整前中間純利益

31,920

39,626

Current

Deferred

法人税、住民税及び事業税

法人税等調整額

5,785

5,113

9,855

1,834

Total income taxes

法人税等合計

10,898

11,689

Net income

中間純利益

21,021

27,937

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (-)

非支配株主に帰属する中間純損失

(14)

(25)

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

親会社株主に帰属する中間純利益

21,036

27,963

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (millions of Yen)

Item

科目

(Japanese)

6 months ended

Sep 30, 2016

6 months ended

Sep 30, 2017

Net income

中間純利益

21,021

27,937

Other comprehensive income

その他の包括利益

(5,028)

8,316

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

その他有価証券評価差額金

(18,096)

7,652

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

繰延ヘッジ損益

11,634

(479)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

退職給付に係る調整額

1,433

1,143

Total comprehensive income

中間包括利益

15,993

36,254

(Breakdown)

（内訳）

16,008

36,279

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent

親会社株主に係る中間包括利益

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

非支配株主に係る中間包括利益

(14)

(25)

