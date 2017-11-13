Fukuoka Financial Group Inc. - Financial Digest for the Interim of FY2017 [982KB]

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. Financial Digest for the Interim of FY2017
Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo, Fukuoka (code:8354)
Representative: Takashige Shibato, President
For Inquiry: Hiroshi Miyoshi, Executive Officer, Corporate Planning Division Payment date of cash dividends: December 8, 2017 (scheduled)
Filing date of Financial Statements: November 24, 2017 (scheduled) Trading Accounts: Established
Supplementary Materials: Attached
IR Conference: Scheduled (for institutional investors, analysts)
Fukuoka Financial Group,Inc.
November 13, 2017
(Notes) 1. All of the disclosed figures are unaudited.
2. Amounts less than one million yen are omitted.
Cosolidated Financial Highlights (from April 1, 2017 to September 30, 2017) Consolidated Operating Results (%:Changes from corresponding period of previous fiscal year)
Ordinary Income
Ordinary Profit
Net Income attributable to owners of the parent
Interim of FY2017
\Million
\Million
\Million
Interim of FY2016
(Note) Comprehensive income Interim of FY2017: \36,254 million [126.7%] Interim of FY2016: \15,993 million [(38.1%)]
Net Income per Share
Net Income per
Share (Diluted)
Interim of FY2017 Interim of FY2016
Consolidated Financial Position
Total Assets
Total Net Assets
Own Capital Ratio
September 30, 2017
\Million
\Million
March 31, 2017
(Reference) Own capital September 30, 2017: \742,707 million March 31, 2017: \712,049 million
(Note) Own Capital Ratio = (Total net assets - Non-controlling interests ) / Total assets * 100 This ratio is not based on the public notification of the capital adequacy ratio.
Dividend Payment Dividends Declared per Share
First Quarter-end
Second Quarter-end
Third Quarter-end
Fiscal Year-end
Total
FY2017(projection)
(Note) Revision of dividends projections from the latest announcement: None
Consolidated Earnings Projections for Fiscal year 2017, (Year ending March 31, 2018) (%:Changes from corresponding period of previous fiscal year)
Ordinary Profit
Net Income attributable to
owners of the parent
Net Income per Share
\Million
\Million
(Note) Revision of earnings projections from the latest announcement: Yes
Consolidated Financial Statements Consolidated Balance Sheets (millions of Yen)
Item
科目
(Japanese)
As of Mar 31, 2017
As of Sep 30, 2017
(Assets)
資産の部
Cash and due from banks
現金預け金
Call loans and bills bought
コールローン及び買入手形
Monetary claims bought
買入金銭債権
Trading assets
特定取引資産
Money held in trust
金銭の信託
Securities
有価証券
Loans and bills discounted
貸出金
Foreign exchanges
外国為替
Other assets
その他資産
Tangible fixed assets
有形固定資産
Intangible fixed assets
無形固定資産
Net defined benefit assets
退職給付に係る資産
Deferred tax assets
繰延税金資産
Customers’ liabilities for acceptances and guarantees
支払承諾見返
Allowance for loan losses
貸倒引当金
Total assets
資産の部合計
(Liabilities)
負債の部
Deposits
預金
Negotiable certificates of deposit
譲渡性預金
Call money and bills sold
コールマネー及び売渡手形
Payables under repurchase agreements
売現先勘定
Payables under securities lending transactions
債券貸借取引受入担保金
Trading liabilities
特定取引負債
Borrowed money
借用金
Foreign exchanges
外国為替
Short-term bonds payable
短期社債
Bonds payable
社債
Other liabilities
その他負債
Net defined benefit liability
退職給付に係る負債
Provision for losses on interest repayments
利息返還損失引当金
Provision for losses from reimbursement of inactive accounts
睡眠預金払戻損失引当金
Provision for contingent liabilities losses
その他の偶発損失引当金
Reserves under the special laws
特別法上の引当金
Deferred tax liabilities
繰延税金負債
Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation
再評価に係る繰延税金負債
Acceptances and guarantees
支払承諾
Total liabilities
負債の部合計
(Net assets)
純資産の部
Capital stock
資本金
Capital surplus
資本剰余金
Retained earnings
利益剰余金
Treasury stock
自己株式
Total shareholders’ equity
株主資本合計
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
その他有価証券評価差額金
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
繰延ヘッジ損益
Revaluation reserve for land
土地再評価差額金
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
退職給付に係る調整累計額
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
その他の包括利益累計額合計
Non-controlling interests
非支配株主持分
Total net assets
純資産の部合計
Total liabilities and net assets
負債及び純資産の部合計
Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income (millions of Yen)
Item
科目
(Japanese)
6 months ended
Sep 30, 2016
6 months ended
Sep 30, 2017
Ordinary income:
Interest income
Interest on loans and discounts Interest and dividends on securities
Fees and commissions Trading income
Other operating income Other income
Ordinary expenses:
Interest expenses Interest on deposits
Fees and commissions payments Other operating expenses
General and administrative expenses
Other expenses
経常収益 資金運用収益
（うち貸出金利息）
（うち有価証券利息配当金） 役務取引等収益 特定取引収益
その他業務収益 その他経常収益
経常費用
資金調達費用
（うち預金利息） 役務取引等費用
その他業務費用 営業経費
その他経常費用
Ordinary profit
経常利益
Extraordinary income
Gain on disposal of noncurrent assets
Transfer from reserve for financial products transaction liabilities
Exｔraordinary loss
Loss on disposal of noncurrent assets Impairment loss
Other extraordinary loss
特別利益 固定資産処分益
金融商品取引責任準備金取崩額
特別損失 固定資産処分損 減損損失
その他の特別損失
Income before income taxes:
税金等調整前中間純利益
Current
Deferred
法人税、住民税及び事業税
法人税等調整額
Total income taxes
法人税等合計
Net income
中間純利益
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (-)
非支配株主に帰属する中間純損失
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
親会社株主に帰属する中間純利益
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (millions of Yen)
Item
科目
(Japanese)
6 months ended
Sep 30, 2016
6 months ended
Sep 30, 2017
Net income
中間純利益
Other comprehensive income
その他の包括利益
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
その他有価証券評価差額金
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
繰延ヘッジ損益
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
退職給付に係る調整額
Total comprehensive income
中間包括利益
(Breakdown)
（内訳）
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent
親会社株主に係る中間包括利益
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
非支配株主に係る中間包括利益
