ドイツ経済省、今年の成長率予測を2.0％に引き上げ
2017年10月11日 / 11:22 / 6日前

ドイツ経済省、今年の成長率予測を2.0％に引き上げ

1 分で読む

    ［ベルリン　１１日　ロイター］ - ドイツ経済省は１１日、今年
の経済成長率予測を１．５％から２．０％に引き上げた。
    来年の経済成長率予測も１．６％から１．９％に引き上げた。    
    
                            2017         2018
 GDP, adjusted for prices   +2.0 (+1.5)  +1.9 (+1.6)
 Private consumption        +1.8         +1.6
 State spending             +1.6         +1.7
 Gross capital investment   +3.5         +3.6
 - Equipment investment     +2.0         +3.7
 - Construction investment  +4.3         +3.4
 Domestic demand            +2.2         +2.1
 Exports                    +3.5         +4.0
 Imports                    +4.4         +4.7
 Inflation *                +1.8         +1.6
 Unemployment (mlns)        2.54 mln     2.47 mln
 Employment (mlns)          44.3 mln     44.8 mln
 * インフレ率は非ＥＵ（欧州連合）基準の消費者物価指数（ＣＰＩ）。
        

    
 (ーからご覧ください)

