ドイツ経済省、今年の成長率予測を2.0％に引き上げ

［ベルリン １１日 ロイター］ - ドイツ経済省は１１日、今年 の経済成長率予測を１．５％から２．０％に引き上げた。 来年の経済成長率予測も１．６％から１．９％に引き上げた。 2017 2018 GDP, adjusted for prices +2.0 (+1.5) +1.9 (+1.6) Private consumption +1.8 +1.6 State spending +1.6 +1.7 Gross capital investment +3.5 +3.6 - Equipment investment +2.0 +3.7 - Construction investment +4.3 +3.4 Domestic demand +2.2 +2.1 Exports +3.5 +4.0 Imports +4.4 +4.7 Inflation * +1.8 +1.6 Unemployment (mlns) 2.54 mln 2.47 mln Employment (mlns) 44.3 mln 44.8 mln * インフレ率は非ＥＵ（欧州連合）基準の消費者物価指数（ＣＰＩ）。 (ーからご覧ください)