NH Foods Ltd. - May.2017 Market Trends

本資料のいかなる情報も、弊社株式の購入や売却等を勧誘するものではありません。
None of the information contained in these data are intended to try and influence readers
to the purchasing or selling of stock in NH Foods Ltd.. 1
牛肉相場価格 ／ Beef Prices
Copyright (C) 2015 NH Foods Ltd. All rights reserved.
【去勢和牛 A-3卸売価格（東京市場、税抜）】
2016年3月期 FY 2016/3
2017年3月期 FY 2017/3
2018年3月期 FY 2018/3
Tokyo Market A-3 Wagyu Steer Prices, Tax Excluded (¥/kg)
2,900
2,700
2,500
2,300
2,100
1,900
1,700
1,500
4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3
(¥/kg)
グラフ資料出所：東京食肉市場株式会社
Date Source: Tokyo Meat Market Co. Ltd
2016年3月期 FY 2016/3
2017年3月期 FY 2017/3
2018年3月期 FY 2017/3
【豪州産チルドビーフ ショートグレインフルセット価格】 Australian Chilled Beef [Full Set (Short Grain Fed)] Prices (¥/kg)
1,390
1,310
1,230
1,150
1,070
990
910
830
750
(¥/kg)
4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3
グラフ資料出所：農畜産業振興機構（全て単純平均単価）
Date Source: Agriculture & Livestock Industries Corporation (all graphs based on average prices)
2
牛肉需給量推移 ／ Beef Supply and Demand Trends
Copyright (C) 2015 NH Foods Ltd. All rights reserved.
【生産量と輸入量】 Production and Imports
(t)
グラフ資料出所：農畜産業振興機構
Source: Agriculture & Livestock Industries Corporation
注：数量は部分肉ベース。輸入量は煮沸肉並びにくず肉のうちほほ肉及び頭肉のみ含む。 Notes: 1. Boneless cuts equivalent
2. Figures for stocks are estimated by ALIC
100,000
90,000
80,000
70,000
60,000
50,000
40,000
30,000
20,000
10,000
0
12/ '14
01/ '15
02/ '15
03/ '15
04/ '15
05/ '15
06/ '15
07/ '15
08/ '15
09/ '15
10/ '15
11/ '15
12/ '15
01/ '16
02/ '16
03/ '16
04/ '16
05/ '16
06/ '16
07/ '16
08/ '16
09/ '16
10/ '16
11/ '16
12/ '16
01/ '17
02/ '17
03/ '17
04/ '17
(t)
合計Total 輸入量Imports 生産量Production
【推定出回り量】
Estimated Marketing Quantity
(t)
90,000
80,000
70,000
前期差 Comparison with
前月差 Comparison with
(t)
60,000
50,000
40,000
輸入品
30,000
20,000
10,000
0
12/ '14
01/ '15
02/ '15
03/ '15
04/ '15
05/ '15
06/ '15
07/ '15
08/ '15
09/ '15
10/ '15
11/ '15
12/ '15
01/ '16
02/ '16
03/ '16
04/ '16
05/ '16
06/ '16
07/ '16
08/ '16
09/ '16
10/ '16
11/ '16
12/ '16
01/ '17
02/ '17
03/ '17
04/ '17
Imports -2,087 7,544
国産品
Domestic 62 2,508
【推定期末在庫】
Estimated Ending Stock
(t)
合計 Total 輸入品 Imports 国産品 Domestic
160,000
140,000
120,000
前期差 Comparison with
前月差 Comparison with
(t)
100,000
80,000
60,000
輸入品
40,000
20,000
0
12/ '14
01/ '15
02/ '15
03/ '15
04/ '15
05/ '15
06/ '15
07/ '15
08/ '15
09/ '15
10/ '15
11/ '15
12/ '15
01/ '16
02/ '16
03/ '16
04/ '16
05/ '16
06/ '16
07/ '16
08/ '16
09/ '16
10/ '16
11/ '16
12/ '16
01/ '17
02/ '17
03/ '17
04/ '17
Imports -11,476 123
国産品
Domestic -210 -134
合計 Total 輸入品 Imports 国産品 Domestic 3
豚肉相場価格 ／ Pork Prices
Copyright (C) 2015 NH Foods Ltd. All rights reserved.
【豚肉枝肉卸売価格 上物 東京食肉市場各月末価格】
Pork Carcass Prices (Tokyo Market Excellent Grade, Price at the end of every months, Tax Excluded)
2016年3月期 FY 2016/3
2017年3月期 FY 2017/3
2018年3月期 FY 2018/3
(¥/kg)
800
750
700
650
600
550
500
450
400
350
300
(¥/kg)
4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3
グラフ資料出所：東京食肉市場株式会社
Date Source: Tokyo Meat Market Co. Ltd
【U.S.冷凍ウデ（英名：ピクニック）価格】
2016年3月期 FY 2016/3
2017年3月期 FY 2017/4
2018年3月期 FY 2017/4
U.S. Frozen Pork (Picnic) Prices (¥/kg)
580
555
530
505
480
455
430
405
380
(¥/kg)
4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3
グラフ資料出所：農畜産業振興機構（全て単純平均単価）
Date Source: Agriculture & Livestock Industries Corporation (all graphs based on average prices)
4
- ロイターをフォローする
編集長のおすすめ
注目のキーワード
フォワードルッキングの幻影
予防的な金融政策運営の下、現実の物価が軽視され続ければ景気のオーバーキルを招きかねないと、みずほ銀行の唐鎌大輔氏は指摘。 記事の全文
「ポスト安倍」の金融政策
安倍首相続投を含め「ポスト安倍」レースの行方如何では、日銀緩和の大幅な見直しもあり得るのか。みずほ証券の上野泰也氏が分析。 記事の全文