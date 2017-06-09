Sugi Holdings Co. Ltd. - May. 2017 Monthly Business News Flash

シガベヺラヅァヱギシ株式会社 平成29年5月度 月次速報に関するお知らせ

平成29年6月9日

May 2017 Monthly Bulletin

前年比の推移

% Change Over Previous Year

＊上記数値は、当社ギラヺフの営業速報に基づいて作成しております。従いまして、実際の業績と営業速報には差異が発生する可能性があります。

＊The above figures are based on the Sugi Group's sales reports. Actual results may differ from formal financial report.

＊既存店は、現存する店舗のうち、開店後13ヴ月を経遃した店舗を対象に算出しております。

＊ "Existing stores" refers to those stores for which 13 months or more have passed since they were first opened.

May 2017 Monthly Sales Information

On the existing-store basis, the total sales of Sugi Pharmacy Co., Ltd. increase by +2.1% in this month, with the sales increase of Sugi Pharmacy Business by +2.5% and increase of Japan Business by +0.4%.

On the all-store basis, the total sales of Sugi Pharmacy Co., Ltd. increase by +5.8%, with the sales increase of Sugi Pharmacy Business by +6.9% and increase of Japan Business by +1.0%.

Stores Opening & Closing

In this month the Sugi Group opened 3 stores and closed 3 stores. As a result, the Sugi Group has 1,058 stores as at the end of May.

新店

店舗名

Opening

開店日

所在地

Address

売場面積

Sales Space

Opening Date Store Name

5月 2日

May 2

5月 25日

May 25

5月 25日

May 25

シガ薬局 昆陽東 兵庫県伊丹市昆陽東一丁目2番7号 阪急エ゠サシ１階 422.00ㅍ

Sugi Pharmacy Koya-higashi Itami Hyogo

シガ薬局 浜松フョゴヹビリシホ 静岡県浜松市東区上西町1020番地33 浜松フョゴヹビリシホ1階 724.48ㅍ

Sugi Pharmacy Hamamatsuplaza-frespo Hamamatsu Shizuoka

シガ薬局 森岡 愛知県大府市森岡町五丁目11番地 927.80ㅍ

Sugi Pharmacy Morioka Obu Aichi

閉店

Closing

閉店日 店舗名 所在地

Closing Date Store Name Address

売場面積

Sales Space

5月 31日

May 31

シガ薬局 三田洞

Sugi Pharmacy Mitahora

岐阜県岐阜市粟野東5丁目76番地1

Gifu Gifu

504.11ㅍ

5月 31日

ザメハヱ 深谷

埼玉県深谷市上野台2912-1 558.68ㅍ

May 31

5月 31日

May 31

Japan Fukaya Fukaya Saitama

ザメハヱ 鴻巣 埼玉県鴻巣市生出塚2-18-5

Japan Kounosu Kounosu Saitama

628.10ㅍ

＊在宅医療実施店舗の数はシガ薬局の店舗数の内数で、シガ薬局の店舗で在宅医療コヺパシを提供している店舗です。

会社名

シガベヺラヅァヱギシ株式会社

Corporate Name：Sugi Holdings Co.,Ltd.

代表者名 代表取締役社長 榊原 栄一 Representative Director：Eiichi Sakakibara (ｺｰﾄﾞ番号 7649 東証1邪ヹ名証1邪)

(Stock Code:7649 TSE 1,NSE 1)

問合せ先 事業推逭室長 笠井 真 TEL 0562-45-2703

Contact（English)：Makoto Kasai,

General Manager, Business Promotion Dept. TEL +81-562-45-2703