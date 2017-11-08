エディション:
100 years since Russian Revolution

Demonstrators carry flags and a portrait of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
Demonstrators carry flags and a portrait of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Flags flutter in front of a monument to Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin during a rally held by Russian Communist Party supporters to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / 2017年 11月 8日 Wednesday
Flags flutter in front of a monument to Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin during a rally held by Russian Communist Party supporters to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Demonstrators attend a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
Demonstrators attend a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People dressed in a Soviet navy uniforms take part in a parade to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizo Bensch

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
People dressed in a Soviet navy uniforms take part in a parade to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizo Bensch
Demonstrators react in front of a portrait of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
Demonstrators react in front of a portrait of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A man uses his mobile phone as demonstrators pass the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
A man uses his mobile phone as demonstrators pass the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Demonstrators carry a Chilean flag as they take part in a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / 2017年 11月 8日 Wednesday
Demonstrators carry a Chilean flag as they take part in a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
People take part in a parade to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizo Bensch

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
People take part in a parade to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizo Bensch
Demonstrators carry a giant Soviet flag during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
Demonstrators carry a giant Soviet flag during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
An elderly woman carries flags during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Andrey Volkov

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
An elderly woman carries flags during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Andrey Volkov
A demonstrator stands in front of a banner reading, "All power to the soviets!" during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / 2017年 11月 8日 Wednesday
A demonstrator stands in front of a banner reading, "All power to the soviets!" during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Demonstrators take part in a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
Demonstrators take part in a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A woman holds a placard as she takes part in a rally to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in the far eastern city of Vladivostok. The placard reads, "Stalin is our father, homeland is our mother, Soviet power is our sister and our friend". REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
A woman holds a placard as she takes part in a rally to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in the far eastern city of Vladivostok. The placard reads, "Stalin is our father, homeland is our mother, Soviet power is our sister and our friend". REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
A mock-up cruiser Aurora, which fired the shot that announced the start of Russia's 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, is seen on the Vltava river bank during a protest rally organized by activist group "Without communists" to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
A mock-up cruiser Aurora, which fired the shot that announced the start of Russia's 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, is seen on the Vltava river bank during a protest rally organized by activist group "Without communists" to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A demonstrator takes a selfie with a portrait of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Andrey Volkov

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
A demonstrator takes a selfie with a portrait of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Andrey Volkov
A demonstrator reacts during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Andrey Volkov

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
A demonstrator reacts during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Andrey Volkov
People take part in a parade to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizo Bensch

People take part in a parade to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizo Bensch

Reuters / 2017年 11月 8日 Wednesday
People take part in a parade to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizo Bensch
The UNESCO heritage town of Hoi An has been inundated by Typhoon Damrey.

