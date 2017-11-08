100 years since Russian Revolution
Demonstrators carry flags and a portrait of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin during a rally held by Russianmore
Flags flutter in front of a monument to Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin during a rally held by Russian Commore
Demonstrators attend a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary inmore
People dressed in a Soviet navy uniforms take part in a parade to mark the Red October revolution's centenary more
Demonstrators react in front of a portrait of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin during a rally held by Russimore
A man uses his mobile phone as demonstrators pass the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, during a rallmore
Demonstrators carry a Chilean flag as they take part in a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Remore
People take part in a parade to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizo Benscmore
Demonstrators carry a giant Soviet flag during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red Octobermore
An elderly woman carries flags during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolutimore
A demonstrator stands in front of a banner reading, "All power to the soviets!" during a rally held by Russianmore
Demonstrators take part in a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenmore
A woman holds a placard as she takes part in a rally to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in the farmore
A mock-up cruiser Aurora, which fired the shot that announced the start of Russia's 1917 Bolshevik Revolution,more
A demonstrator takes a selfie with a portrait of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin during a rally held by Russian Cmore
A demonstrator reacts during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centmore
People take part in a parade to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizo Bensch
