11-year-old cuts White House lawn
President Trump welcomes 11-year-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the Rose Garden grass at the White House.
President Trump looks on as 11-year-old Frank Giaccio cuts the Rose Garden grass. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump looks on as 11-year-old Frank Giaccio cuts the Rose Garden grass. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump shakes hands with 11-year-old Frank Giaccio. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump talks to members of the press pool at the Rose Garden. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump welcomes 11-year-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the Rose Garden grass. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump welcomes 11-years-old Frank Giaccio. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump welcomes 11-year-old Frank Giaccio. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump talks to members of the press pool at the Rose Garden. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
