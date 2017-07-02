エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 07月 2日 23:10 JST

A day at vintage baseball

The Providence Grays' Kai Henson pitches against the New Hampshire Granite during a vintage baseball game on the parade ground of the Civil War-era fort on George's Island in the harbor in Boston, Massachusetts. Under the rules of baseball in 1886, the batter told the umpire, who told the pitcher, which of two strike zones he wanted to use. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Providence Grays' Kai Henson pitches against the New Hampshire Granite during a vintage baseball game on tmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
The Providence Grays' Kai Henson pitches against the New Hampshire Granite during a vintage baseball game on the parade ground of the Civil War-era fort on George's Island in the harbor in Boston, Massachusetts. Under the rules of baseball in 1886, the batter told the umpire, who told the pitcher, which of two strike zones he wanted to use. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 17
Providence Grays captain Brian Travers takes the field. Both teams wore uniforms from the Civil War-era. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Providence Grays captain Brian Travers takes the field. Both teams wore uniforms from the Civil War-era. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
Providence Grays captain Brian Travers takes the field. Both teams wore uniforms from the Civil War-era. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 17
The Providence Grays and the New Hampshire Granite play a vintage baseball game. After one hundred years of military use the Fort Warren was decommissioned in 1947, according the the National Parks Service. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Providence Grays and the New Hampshire Granite play a vintage baseball game. After one hundred years of mmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
The Providence Grays and the New Hampshire Granite play a vintage baseball game. After one hundred years of military use the Fort Warren was decommissioned in 1947, according the the National Parks Service. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 17
Most players in the field play barehand with no gloves, and the ball is softer than the one used in modern baseball. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Most players in the field play barehand with no gloves, and the ball is softer than the one used in modern basmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
Most players in the field play barehand with no gloves, and the ball is softer than the one used in modern baseball. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 17
Captain Brian Travers and the Providence Grays wait to bat. Under the rules in 1886, once the batter is in the batter�s box, play is live until the batter is out, according to the players. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Captain Brian Travers and the Providence Grays wait to bat. Under the rules in 1886, once the batter is in themore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
Captain Brian Travers and the Providence Grays wait to bat. Under the rules in 1886, once the batter is in the batter�s box, play is live until the batter is out, according to the players. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 17
According to the players, in nineteenth century baseball, outs were called Hands, runs Aces and Fans were called Cranks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

According to the players, in nineteenth century baseball, outs were called Hands, runs Aces and Fans were callmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
According to the players, in nineteenth century baseball, outs were called Hands, runs Aces and Fans were called Cranks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 17
The Providence Grays' John "Bones" Henson pitches against the New Hampshire Granite. Fort Warren, on George�s Island, was dedicated in 1847, according to the National Parks Service. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Providence Grays' John "Bones" Henson pitches against the New Hampshire Granite. Fort Warren, on George�smore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
The Providence Grays' John "Bones" Henson pitches against the New Hampshire Granite. Fort Warren, on George�s Island, was dedicated in 1847, according to the National Parks Service. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 17
The Providence Grays' John "Bones" Henson pitches. Under the rules of baseball in 1864, the pitcher pitched under-hand. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Providence Grays' John "Bones" Henson pitches. Under the rules of baseball in 1864, the pitcher pitched umore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
The Providence Grays' John "Bones" Henson pitches. Under the rules of baseball in 1864, the pitcher pitched under-hand. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 17
New Hampshire Granite player Daniel "Danny Boy" Hook stretches. According to the players, in the nineteenth century the batter was called the Striker. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

New Hampshire Granite player Daniel "Danny Boy" Hook stretches. According to the players, in the nineteenth cmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
New Hampshire Granite player Daniel "Danny Boy" Hook stretches. According to the players, in the nineteenth century the batter was called the Striker. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 17
The Providence Grays Connor Pirruccello-McClellan (L) writes out the team's line-up. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Providence Grays Connor Pirruccello-McClellan (L) writes out the team's line-up. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
The Providence Grays Connor Pirruccello-McClellan (L) writes out the team's line-up. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 17
The Providence Grays' Connor Pirruccello-McClellan (L) is tagged out by New Hampshire Granite third baseman Don "Honest" Cederquist. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Providence Grays' Connor Pirruccello-McClellan (L) is tagged out by New Hampshire Granite third baseman Domore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
The Providence Grays' Connor Pirruccello-McClellan (L) is tagged out by New Hampshire Granite third baseman Don "Honest" Cederquist. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 17
The Providence Grays' Kai Henson (L) is hit by a pitch. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Providence Grays' Kai Henson (L) is hit by a pitch. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
The Providence Grays' Kai Henson (L) is hit by a pitch. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
12 / 17
New Hampshire Granite players salute the Providence Grays players after playing a pair of vintage baseball games. The teams have faced each other before. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

New Hampshire Granite players salute the Providence Grays players after playing a pair of vintage baseball gammore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
New Hampshire Granite players salute the Providence Grays players after playing a pair of vintage baseball games. The teams have faced each other before. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 17
New Hampshire Granite players' bats are prepared for a pair of vintage baseball games. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

New Hampshire Granite players' bats are prepared for a pair of vintage baseball games. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
New Hampshire Granite players' bats are prepared for a pair of vintage baseball games. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
14 / 17
New Hampshire Granite players hold an 1860's model baseball for a vintage, 1864-rules, baseball game. The ball used in 1864 was softer than the one used in modern baseball. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

New Hampshire Granite players hold an 1860's model baseball for a vintage, 1864-rules, baseball game. The balmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
New Hampshire Granite players hold an 1860's model baseball for a vintage, 1864-rules, baseball game. The ball used in 1864 was softer than the one used in modern baseball. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
15 / 17
A New Hampshire Granite player pitches. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A New Hampshire Granite player pitches. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
A New Hampshire Granite player pitches. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
16 / 17
The Providence Grays and the New Hampshire Granite pose for a photograph. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Providence Grays and the New Hampshire Granite pose for a photograph. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
The Providence Grays and the New Hampshire Granite pose for a photograph. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
17 / 17
もう一度見る
次を見る
Marking Canada's 150

Marking Canada's 150

次のスライドショー

Marking Canada's 150

Marking Canada's 150

Canada celebrated its 150th anniversary with fireworks, concerts and the visit of Prince Charles as indigenous rights activists drew attention to the...

2017年 07月 2日
Pictures of the month: June

Pictures of the month: June

Our top photos from the past month.

2017年 07月 1日
Xi Jinping in Hong Kong

Xi Jinping in Hong Kong

Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Hong Kong for the 20th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule.

2017年 07月 1日
German lawmakers approve same-sex marriage

German lawmakers approve same-sex marriage

Germany's parliament backed the legalization of same-sex marriage in a historic vote hailed by gay activists and leftist parties but criticized by some in...

2017年 06月 30日

その他のスライドショー

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング