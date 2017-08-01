A flurry of flamingos
A flamingo is seen at a lagoon, where around 600 flamingo chicks will be tagged, measured and placed there by more
Manuel Redon, Director of the Fuente de Piedra lagoon, releases a flamingo chick after it was fitted with an imore
Volunteers wade across the lagoon at dawn to gather flamingo chicks and place them inside a corral to be fittemore
A flamingo chick is seen next to volunteers as they wade across the lagoon. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Flamingos are seen after flamingo chicks were fitted with identity rings by volunteers. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Volunteers wade across the lagoon at dawn to gather flamingo chicks. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Flamingo chicks are seen in a corral before being fitted with identity rings at a lagoon. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
The dry floor of a lagoon is seen after flamingo chicks were fitted with identity rings. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A volunteer looks at a flamingo inside a corral before being fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A flamingo is seen in a corral before being fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Volunteers, Maria Victoria de Torres (L), 68, and her sister Ana (R), 73, wade across the lagoon at dawn to gamore
Flamingos fly during dawn while flamingo chicks are fitted with identity rings. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Volunteers try to release a pile of flamingo chicks to place them inside a corral. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Volunteers stand around flamingo chicks gathered in a corral before being fitted with identity rings. Picture more
A volunteer releases a flamingo chick after it was fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Manuel Redon, Director of Fuente de Piedra lagoon, releases a flamingo chick. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Flamingos fly during dawn while flamingo chicks are fitted with identity rings. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Volunteers carry a flamingo chick after it was fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A volunteer carries a flamingo chick after it was fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Volunteers stand around flamingo chicks gathered in a corral before being fitted with identity rings. REUTERS/more
