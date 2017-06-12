A year after Orlando's Pulse nightclub massacre
Chelsea Nylen reacts while visiting the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one-year anniversary of thmore
Saul Barrios (L) leaves his handprint on a mural that contains an image of his deceased son Alejandro Barrios more
Pulse nightclub owner Barbara Poma comforts Orlando City commissioner Patty Sheehan during a ceremony at the cmore
Guests react to the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Guests visiting the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one-year anniversary of the shooting raise themore
Orlando Police Department detain a protester near the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub. REUTERS/Scott Audemore
Orlando police department patrol officer Alison Clarke (L) is embraced by Christine Gogicos while visiting themore
Jose Ramirez, a survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting, reacts at the memorial outside the club on the one ymore
Mary Beth Nickerson signs the wall outside of Pulse Nightclub while visiting the memorial on the one year annimore
Liz Lockwood (C) reacts to visiting the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of thmore
Stones with messages for the victims and survivors are piled outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year annivmore
Guests visit the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando,more
Jose Ramirez, a survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting, wipes a tear at the memorial outside the club on themore
An Orlando first responder embraces Chelsea Nylen (R) as she reacts to the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclumore
A guest strolls through the parking lot outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shootinmore
Liz Lockwood (R) embraces Leann Ferguson outside the Pulse nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shootimore
A guest visits the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlandmore
Memorial wreaths line the wall outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlmore
The Pulse Angels march to the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Guests visit the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub. REUTERS/Scott Audette
