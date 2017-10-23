Abe's big election win

Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) leader Yukio Edano bows at the end of a news conference after Japan's lower house election at their election headquarters in Tokyo, Japan October 22, 2017. The small, new Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) is the biggest group opposed to Abe's proposed changes. Critics, including Edano, say those laws violate the constitution. The LDP's junior partner, the Komeito, is cautious about revising Article 9, perhaps even more so after signs that some of its dovish supporters had voted for the CDPJ. It also believes the biggest opposition party should agree with the proposed changes. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

