Abe's big election win
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), smiles as he puts a rosette omore
A girl stands next to her father filling out his ballot for a national election at a polling station in Tokyo,more
A girl casts her father's ballot for a national election at a polling station in Tokyo, Japan October 22, 2017more
A supporter of the Liberal Democratic Party waits in the rain for the arrival of the party's leader, Prime Minmore
A policeman stands guard in the heavy rain outside the headquarters of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Partymore
A man fills out his ballot for a national election at a polling station in Tokyo, Japan, October 22, 2017. "Mrmore
A woman casts her ballot for a national election at a polling station in Tokyo, Japan October 22, 2017. REUTERmore
An election official runs as he carries an unopened ballot box after Japan's lower house election at a countinmore
Election officials count votes after Japan's lower house election at a counting centre in Tokyo, Japan, Octobemore
Election officials count votes after Japan's lower house election at a counting centre in Tokyo, Japan, Octobemore
A man looks at election posters nearby a polling station in Tokyo, Japan October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hmore
Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) leader Yukio Edano bows at the end of a news conference after more
Head of Japan's Party of Hope and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike (C) and her party lawmakers raise their fists dumore
Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yukio Edano speaks to voters on the last day of campaigning fomore
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is also leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), attends a news comore
