写真 | 2017年 10月 24日 02:50 JST

Abe's big election win

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), smiles as he puts a rosette on the name of a candidate who is expected to win the lower house election, at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, October 22, 2017. Abe's ruling bloc scored a big win in Sunday's election, bolstering his chance of becoming the nation's longest-serving premier and re-energising his push to revise the pacifist constitution. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 10月 22日 Sunday
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), smiles as he puts a rosette on the name of a candidate who is expected to win the lower house election, at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, October 22, 2017. Abe's ruling bloc scored a big win in Sunday's election, bolstering his chance of becoming the nation's longest-serving premier and re-energising his push to revise the pacifist constitution. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A girl stands next to her father filling out his ballot for a national election at a polling station in Tokyo, Japan October 22, 2017. Abe's Liberal Democratic Party-led (LDP) coalition won a combined 312 seats, keeping its two-thirds "super majority" in the 465-member lower house, local media said. Parties in favour of amending the U.S.-drafted charter won nearly 80 percent of the seats in Sunday's lower house election, media counts showed. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 10月 22日 Sunday
A girl stands next to her father filling out his ballot for a national election at a polling station in Tokyo, Japan October 22, 2017. Abe's Liberal Democratic Party-led (LDP) coalition won a combined 312 seats, keeping its two-thirds "super majority" in the 465-member lower house, local media said. Parties in favour of amending the U.S.-drafted charter won nearly 80 percent of the seats in Sunday's lower house election, media counts showed. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A girl casts her father's ballot for a national election at a polling station in Tokyo, Japan October 22, 2017. A hefty win raises the likelihood that Abe, who took office in December 2012, will secure a third three-year term as LDP leader next September and go on to become Japan's longest-serving premier. It also means his "Abenomics" growth strategy centred on the hyper-easy monetary policy will likely continue. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 10月 22日 Sunday
A girl casts her father's ballot for a national election at a polling station in Tokyo, Japan October 22, 2017. A hefty win raises the likelihood that Abe, who took office in December 2012, will secure a third three-year term as LDP leader next September and go on to become Japan's longest-serving premier. It also means his "Abenomics" growth strategy centred on the hyper-easy monetary policy will likely continue. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A supporter of the Liberal Democratic Party waits in the rain for the arrival of the party's leader, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at an election campaign rally in Tokyo, Japan October 21, 2017. The U.S.-drafted constitution's Article 9, if taken literally, bans the maintenance of armed forces. But Japanese governments have interpreted it to allow a military exclusively for self-defence. Backers of Abe's proposal to clarify the military's ambiguous status say it would codify the status quo. Critics fear it would allow an expanded role overseas for the military. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 10月 21日 Saturday
A supporter of the Liberal Democratic Party waits in the rain for the arrival of the party's leader, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at an election campaign rally in Tokyo, Japan October 21, 2017. The U.S.-drafted constitution's Article 9, if taken literally, bans the maintenance of armed forces. But Japanese governments have interpreted it to allow a military exclusively for self-defence. Backers of Abe's proposal to clarify the military's ambiguous status say it would codify the status quo. Critics fear it would allow an expanded role overseas for the military. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A policeman stands guard in the heavy rain outside the headquarters of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Tokyo, Japan October 22, 2017. Amending the charter's pacifist Article 9 would be hugely symbolic for Japan. Supporters see it as the foundation of post-war democracy but many conservatives view it as a humiliating imposition after Japan's defeat in 1945. It would also be a victory for Abe, whose conservative agenda of restoring traditional values, stressing obligations to the state over individual rights and loosening constraints on the military, centres on revising the constitution. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 10月 23日 Monday
A policeman stands guard in the heavy rain outside the headquarters of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Tokyo, Japan October 22, 2017. Amending the charter's pacifist Article 9 would be hugely symbolic for Japan. Supporters see it as the foundation of post-war democracy but many conservatives view it as a humiliating imposition after Japan's defeat in 1945. It would also be a victory for Abe, whose conservative agenda of restoring traditional values, stressing obligations to the state over individual rights and loosening constraints on the military, centres on revising the constitution. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man fills out his ballot for a national election at a polling station in Tokyo, Japan, October 22, 2017. "Mr. Abe is trying to create a legacy. His first legacy project was to get the economy out of deflation," said Jesper Koll, head of equities fund WisdomTree Japan. "The second legacy is to change the constitution," he said. "You can debate whether he has a mandate but what will make or break him ... is the constitutional issue." REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 10月 22日 Sunday
A man fills out his ballot for a national election at a polling station in Tokyo, Japan, October 22, 2017. "Mr. Abe is trying to create a legacy. His first legacy project was to get the economy out of deflation," said Jesper Koll, head of equities fund WisdomTree Japan. "The second legacy is to change the constitution," he said. "You can debate whether he has a mandate but what will make or break him ... is the constitutional issue." REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A woman casts her ballot for a national election at a polling station in Tokyo, Japan October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 10月 22日 Sunday
A woman casts her ballot for a national election at a polling station in Tokyo, Japan October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An election official runs as he carries an unopened ballot box after Japan's lower house election at a counting centre in Tokyo, Japan, October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2017年 10月 22日 Sunday
An election official runs as he carries an unopened ballot box after Japan's lower house election at a counting centre in Tokyo, Japan, October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Election officials count votes after Japan's lower house election at a counting centre in Tokyo, Japan, October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2017年 10月 22日 Sunday
Election officials count votes after Japan's lower house election at a counting centre in Tokyo, Japan, October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Election officials count votes after Japan's lower house election at a counting centre in Tokyo, Japan, October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2017年 10月 22日 Sunday
Election officials count votes after Japan's lower house election at a counting centre in Tokyo, Japan, October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man looks at election posters nearby a polling station in Tokyo, Japan October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 10月 22日 Sunday
A man looks at election posters nearby a polling station in Tokyo, Japan October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) leader Yukio Edano bows at the end of a news conference after Japan's lower house election at their election headquarters in Tokyo, Japan October 22, 2017. The small, new Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) is the biggest group opposed to Abe's proposed changes. Critics, including Edano, say those laws violate the constitution. The LDP's junior partner, the Komeito, is cautious about revising Article 9, perhaps even more so after signs that some of its dovish supporters had voted for the CDPJ. It also believes the biggest opposition party should agree with the proposed changes. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 10月 23日 Monday
Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) leader Yukio Edano bows at the end of a news conference after Japan's lower house election at their election headquarters in Tokyo, Japan October 22, 2017. The small, new Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) is the biggest group opposed to Abe's proposed changes. Critics, including Edano, say those laws violate the constitution. The LDP's junior partner, the Komeito, is cautious about revising Article 9, perhaps even more so after signs that some of its dovish supporters had voted for the CDPJ. It also believes the biggest opposition party should agree with the proposed changes. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Head of Japan's Party of Hope and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike (C) and her party lawmakers raise their fists during the last day of campaigning for the October 22 lower house election, in Tokyo, Japan October 21, 2017. Abe said he wanted to get other parties on board, including Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike's new conservative Party of Hope, and was not insisting on a target of changing the constitution by 2020 that he floated this year. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2017年 10月 21日 Saturday
Head of Japan's Party of Hope and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike (C) and her party lawmakers raise their fists during the last day of campaigning for the October 22 lower house election, in Tokyo, Japan October 21, 2017. Abe said he wanted to get other parties on board, including Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike's new conservative Party of Hope, and was not insisting on a target of changing the constitution by 2020 that he floated this year. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yukio Edano speaks to voters on the last day of campaigning for the October 22 lower house election near Shinjuku Station in Tokyo, Japan October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2017年 10月 21日 Saturday
Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yukio Edano speaks to voters on the last day of campaigning for the October 22 lower house election near Shinjuku Station in Tokyo, Japan October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is also leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), attends a news conference at LDP headquarters in Tokyo, Japan October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 10月 23日 Monday
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is also leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), attends a news conference at LDP headquarters in Tokyo, Japan October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
