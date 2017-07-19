Afghan girls compete at Robot Olympics
The all-girl team from Afghanistan prepares at FIRST Global's First International Robot Olympics in Washingtonmore
The team from Afghanistan competes. "We were disappointed, and we were feeling bad, but now we are very happy more
The all-girl team from Afghanistan walks at the competition. Afghanistan itself is not on the list, and Team Amore
The all-girl team from Afghanistan competes. "I look forward to welcoming this brilliant team of Afghan girls,more
The South Sudan team prepares to compete. The Afghan team competed alongside 157 other nations in the first anmore
The Australian team prepares to compete. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
The all-girl team from Afghanistan walks to compete. While officials did not comment on the reasons for initiamore
The all-girl team from Afghanistan competes. Members of the team said they see the competition as a chance to more
A team from Turkey competes. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
The team from Lithuania competes. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Polish and Brazilian teams competing arrive at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia. REUTERS/Jamore
Members of the Afghan robotics team arrive to receive their visas from the U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan.more
Members of the Afghan robotics team arrive to receive their visas from the U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan.more
次のスライドショー
When politicians fight
Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.
Counting of the swans
Young cygnets and swans are counted and have their health assessed during the 'swan upping' census on Britain's River Thames, in a tradition that dates back to...
Cambodian temple joins UNESCO list
Sambor Prei Kuk, or "the temple in the richness of the forest," an archaeological site of ancient Ishanapura, is listed as a UNESCO world heritage site.
Dancing under water
Synchronized performances from the FINA Aquatics World Championships.
その他のスライドショー
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.