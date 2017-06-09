エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 06月 9日 23:35 JST

AFI Life Achievement Award

Actress Diane Keaton. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Diane Keaton. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 Friday
Actress Diane Keaton. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 21
Actress Jane Fonda makes a face as she speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Jane Fonda makes a face as she speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 Friday
Actress Jane Fonda makes a face as she speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 21
Actress Diane Keaton arrives on stage to receive an award in her honor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Diane Keaton arrives on stage to receive an award in her honor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 Friday
Actress Diane Keaton arrives on stage to receive an award in her honor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 21
Actors Martin Short and Steve Martin sit next to actress Diane Keaton. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actors Martin Short and Steve Martin sit next to actress Diane Keaton. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 Friday
Actors Martin Short and Steve Martin sit next to actress Diane Keaton. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 21
Director Woody Allen speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director Woody Allen speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 Friday
Director Woody Allen speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 21
Actors Steven Martin and Martin Short perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actors Steven Martin and Martin Short perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 Friday
Actors Steven Martin and Martin Short perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 21
Actor Morgan Freeman holds a note card while on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Morgan Freeman holds a note card while on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 Friday
Actor Morgan Freeman holds a note card while on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 21
Actress Diane Keaton speaks on stage as she receives an award in her honor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Diane Keaton speaks on stage as she receives an award in her honor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 Friday
Actress Diane Keaton speaks on stage as she receives an award in her honor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 21
Actor Al Pacino walks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Al Pacino walks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 Friday
Actor Al Pacino walks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 21
Actress Emma Stone speaks amid show attendees. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Emma Stone speaks amid show attendees. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 Friday
Actress Emma Stone speaks amid show attendees. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 21
Actress Diane Keaton arrives on stage to receive an award in her honor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Diane Keaton arrives on stage to receive an award in her honor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 Friday
Actress Diane Keaton arrives on stage to receive an award in her honor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
11 / 21
Actress Lisa Kudrow speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Lisa Kudrow speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 Friday
Actress Lisa Kudrow speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 21
Actress Diane Keaton embraces director Woody Allen as she arrives on stage to receive an award in her honor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Diane Keaton embraces director Woody Allen as she arrives on stage to receive an award in her honor. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 Friday
Actress Diane Keaton embraces director Woody Allen as she arrives on stage to receive an award in her honor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
13 / 21
Actress and comedienne Sarah Silverman speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress and comedienne Sarah Silverman speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 Friday
Actress and comedienne Sarah Silverman speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 21
Actor Warren Beatty walks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Warren Beatty walks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 Friday
Actor Warren Beatty walks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
15 / 21
Actress Meryl Streep blows a kiss while on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Meryl Streep blows a kiss while on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 Friday
Actress Meryl Streep blows a kiss while on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
16 / 21
Actress Rachel McAdams arrives on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Rachel McAdams arrives on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 Friday
Actress Rachel McAdams arrives on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
17 / 21
Actress Reese Witherspoon speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Reese Witherspoon speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 Friday
Actress Reese Witherspoon speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
18 / 21
Actress Candice Bergen. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Candice Bergen. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 Friday
Actress Candice Bergen. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
19 / 21
Actor Richard Dreyfuss. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Richard Dreyfuss. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 Friday
Actor Richard Dreyfuss. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
20 / 21
Actress Andie MacDowell. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Andie MacDowell. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 Friday
Actress Andie MacDowell. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
21 / 21
もう一度見る
次を見る
Amal and George Clooney welcome twins

Amal and George Clooney welcome twins

次のスライドショー

Amal and George Clooney welcome twins

Amal and George Clooney welcome twins

Amal Clooney has given birth to twins named Ella and Alexander, her husband George Clooney's publicist said, the first children for the international human...

2017年 06月 7日
Walt Disney's Disneyland auction

Walt Disney's Disneyland auction

Close to 1,000 pieces of Disneyland memorabilia including Walt Disney's original 1953 Disneyland map hit the auction block.

2017年 06月 2日
Celebrity mugshots

Celebrity mugshots

Our collection of celebrity arrest photos.

2017年 05月 30日
Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

2017年 05月 30日

その他のスライドショー

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング