After the fire
People comfort each other after a prayer vigil outside Notting Hill Methodist Church close to the tower block more
Damage to the tower block. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Missing person signs are displayed close to Grenfell Tower. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
People react near the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Firefighters with a dog walk around the base of the Grenfell Tower block. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A woman attaches a placard on a wall near the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Missing person posters worn by people. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Volunteers prepare supplies for people affected. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Volunteers move pallets for supplies for people affected by the fire. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A drone flies near the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A firefighter is cheered near the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A man gestures as people write messages on a wall near the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Local residents hang a banner over a balcony. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People react near the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman holds a missing person poster near the Grenfell Tower block. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
London Mayor Sadiq Khan listens to a woman at an event where he addressed a crowd of people near the scene of more
Damage to the tower block destroyed in a fire in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May as she visits the scene. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A missing person notice in attached to a tree next to donated food near the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Damage to the tower block. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Flowers laid at the base of a message wall. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Clothing laid out on the pavement. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A woman is comforted as they stand near the tower block. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Water continues to be sprayed onto the tower block. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A fireman's ladder rests amid the debris. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Firefighters stand amid debris in a childrens playground. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A woman near the tower block. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Food is distributed. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
The burnt building of Grenfell Tower (L) at Latimer Road. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A woman lights a candle outside a church near the scene. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Extensive damage is seen to the tower block. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Clothes and other supplies stored near the tower block. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Firefighters rest near the scene. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Smoke billows from the tower block. REUTERS/Neil Hall
