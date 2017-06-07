Aftermath in London
A woman reacts near the scene of the recent attack during a minute's silence in central London. REUTERS/Toby Mmore
Forensic officers walk along the road at the scene of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market. REUTERS/more
People attend a vigil to remember the victims of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market, at Potters Fimore
Christine Archibald, originally from Castlegar, British Columbia, was killed in the attacks. Archibald, a 30-ymore
A man reacts next to floral tributes near the scene of the attack. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan visits the scene of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market. REUTERS/Clodaghmore
A person lays a floral tribute after a vigil at Potters Field Park, near the scene of the attack. REUTERS/Clodmore
A man embraces a boy as they look at flowers left on the south side of London Bridge near Borough Market. REUTmore
A Muslim man holds a placard during a protest near the site of the attack. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A pedestrian looks at a hand drawn poster on a wall near the scene of the attack. REUTERS/Toby Melville
School girls look at floral tributes after a vigil to remember the victims of the attack at Potters Field Parkmore
A woman reacts next to flowers left on the south side of London Bridge near Borough Market. REUTERS/Clodagh Kimore
Forensics investigators leave a property which was raided by police in East Ham, east London. REUTERS/Neil Halmore
Onlookers react near the scene of an attack close to London Bridge in central London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A police officers walks outside a property after it was searched, in Barking, east London. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A group of construction workers react as they leave flowers on the south side of London Bridge near Borough Mamore
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick visit the scene of the attack onmore
Forensic investigators work outside Borough Market. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A police officer stands next to a person detained after a property was raided in Newham, east London. REUTERS/more
Pedestrians walk past barriers on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay.
A boy tries on a City of London police officer's helmet as he poses for a souvenir picture on London Bridge. Rmore
Muslims pray at a floral tribute near London Bridge. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A woman cries as she walks after leaving a tribute on London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Commuters walk past flowers and messages left outside Monument Underground station next to London Bridge. Rmore
A police officer stands behind discarded medical equipment near Borough Market. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A man is seen on the ground after armed police officers opened fire on suspected attackers in Borough Market. more
Police entering a bar in London, telling people to get down in this screen grab from video. Twitter/Yatesy17more
People react as police attend to an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People leave the area with their hands up after an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall
次のスライドショー
High-tech devices used to cheat China's exams
Equipment seized over the years, used in cheating attempts by students sitting for the national college entrance exam known as "gaokao", include wireless...
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces battle to retake the last enclaves held by Islamic State militants.
Venezuela's protest medics
Volunteers treat injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas during demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Israel's Six-Day War
Images from the 1967 Arab-Israeli War, on the 50th anniversary of the conflict.
その他のスライドショー
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
President Trump's Secret Service
The Secret Service detail surrounding President Trump.
Brazil's Olympic venues today
A look at the venues from the Rio 2016 Olympic Games right now.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Brains in the Bronx
Inside a human brain bank in the Bronx, New York.
Plight of the Yazidi
Iraq's Yazidis mark three years since Islamic State launched what the United Nations said was a genocidal campaign against them.
Fire at Tokyo fish market
Firefighters battle a blaze at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
Hezbollah's joint offensive with Syrian army
Hezbollah captures most of a mountainous area straddling the Syria-Lebanon border in a joint offensive with the Syrian army to drive Nusra Front militants from the area.