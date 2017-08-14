Aftermath of deadly Charlottesville violence
Flowers and a photo of car-ramming victim Heather Heyer lie at a makeshift memorial in Charlottesville, Virginmore
Unite The Right rally organizer Jason Kessler is helped by police after being tackled by a woman after he attemore
Women sit by an impromptu memorial of flowers commemorating the victims at the scene of the car attack on a grmore
Mourners gather at a makeshift memorial at the scene of where a car plowed into counter-protesters in Charlottmore
Mourners and passersby surround an impromptu memorial of flowers and chalk notes written on the street commemomore
Charlottesville residents discuss signs brought to Emancipation (formerly Lee) Park suggesting that the park bmore
Flowers and a photo of car-ramming victim Heather Heyer lie at a makeshift memorial in Charlottesville, Virginmore
People gather for a vigil in response to the death of a counter-demonstrator at the "Unite the Right" rally inmore
A protester holds a sign reading "There are not 'many sides', Denounce domestic white terrorism" at a march agmore
A protester holds a sign reading "Racism is not Patriotism" at a march against white nationalism in New York Cmore
Protesters chant slogans against white nationalism in Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Two people stop to comfort Joseph Culver (C) of Charlottesville as he kneels at a late night vigil to pay his more
A Virginia State Trooper stands guard at the crime scene where a vehicle plowed into a crowd of counter protesmore
A demonstrator holds signs during a rally in response to the Charlottesville, Virginia car attack in Oakland, more
Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe (R) hugs a member of Charlottesville's Mt. Zion First African Baptist Churchmore
A local resident of Charlottesville, who did not wish to be identified, wipes tears from her eyes at a vigil wmore
Members of Charlottesville's Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church pray during Sunday services the morning aftmore
Demonstrators march on an Interstate 580 off-ramp to block traffic during a rally in response to the Charlottemore
A demonstrator holds sign during a rally in response to the Charlottesville, Virginia car attack, in Oakland, more
A demonstrator holds sign during a rally in response to the Charlottesville, Virginia car attack, in Oakland, more
Deacon Alexander Waller speaks to members of Charlottesville's Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church gathered more
Counter-protesters pay their respects at a vigil in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A woman kneels to help Joseph Culver (R) of Charlottesville light a candle for an injured friend as he pays himore
次のスライドショー
Venezuela military's show of strength
Venezuela's defense minister, with dozens of battle-ready troops behind him, spoke out against a threat made by U.S. President Donald Trump of possible military...
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate...
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
その他のスライドショー
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Wildfires fanned by strong winds sweep through California, killing at least 29 people and destroying 3,500 homes and businesses.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.
Spain celebrates National Day amid Catalonia turmoil
Spaniards line the streets as unionists use a public holiday to demonstrate unity in the face of moves by Catalonia to declare independence.
Palestinian rivals sign unity deal
Hamas and Fatah sign a reconciliation deal after Hamas agreed to hand over administrative control of Gaza, including the key Rafah border crossing, a decade after seizing the enclave in a civil war.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Barbuda one month after Hurricane Irma
Images from the island of Barbuda a month after Hurricane Irma.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.