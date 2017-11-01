Aftermath of New York attack
Police investigate a pickup truck used in an attack on the West Side Highway in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Bremore
Investigators walk along a bike path next to West Street on a bike path alongside the Hudson River. REUTERmore
The front of what according to local media is the apartment of Sayfullo Saipov, the suspect in the attack, in more
Sayfullo Saipov, the suspect in the attack. St. Charles County Department of Corrections/via REUTERS
People are pictured in front of what according to local media is the apartment of Sayfullo Saipov in Paterson,more
Misha Thomas, who said he rode from Harlem to pay his respects for victims of Tuesday's attack, stands outsidemore
Students walk past police line tape on their way to school a day after the attack. REUTERS/Shannon Stapletomore
An Argentine national flag flies at half-mast inside the Instituto Politecnico, a technical high school, wheremore
Professor Ricardo Berlot, who was a teacher of the five Argentine citizens of Rosario who were killed, reacts more
An Argentinian and U.S. flag fly at half mast outside of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Caroline Ventura looks down at flowers she laid for victims outside a police barricade on the bike path next more
Police are pictured in front of what according to local media is the apartment of Sayfullo Saipov in Paterson,more
A bicycle lies in a bicycle lane following the attack. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Police investigate crushed bicycles. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Police investigate the truck used in the attack. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
次のスライドショー
Rohingya in the rain
Rohingya wait in the rain for permission to cross the border into Bangladesh.
Kenyan opposition calls for calm
The Kenyan opposition leader calls for calm in a slum hit by deadly violence since a disputed election re-run.
その他のスライドショー
Pictures of the month: October
Our top photos from the past month.
Rohingya river crossing
Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar cross the muddy Naf River into Bangladesh.
Best of the World Series
Highlights from the World Series as the Los Angeles Dodgers force a Game 7 against the Houston Astros.
Rohingya flee under cover of darkness
Hundreds of Rohingya refugees cross into Bangladesh from Myanmar in the dark of night.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Vehicle plows into people on Manhattan bike path
Several people were killed and numerous others injured in New York City after a vehicle drove down a bike path that runs alongside the Hudson River in Manhattan, police said.
Dance demonstration
Ballet dancers perform to protest the Municipal Theatre withholding their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro.