写真 | 2017年 09月 19日 05:15 JST

Air show over Athens

The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs during the 6th Athens Flying Week aviation event over the Tanagra air base, north of Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 Monday
The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 Monday
The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 Monday
Danielle Hughes performs on a plane piloted by her husband Emiliano Del Buono. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 Monday
The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team forms a heart. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 Monday
The Polish Air Forces "Bialo-Czerwone Iskry" aerobatic display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 Monday
Spectators watch the Egyptian Air Force Silver Stars aerobatic display team perform. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 Monday
Spectators watch the Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 Monday
The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 Monday
The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 Monday
The Polish Air Forces "Bialo-Czerwone Iskry" aerobatic display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 Monday
The Egyptian Air Force Silver Stars aerobatic display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 Monday
Irma aftermath on U.S. Virgin Islands

Damage to the U.S. Virgin Islands following Hurricane Irma.

2017年 09月 18日
Cassini's close-up of Saturn

Images from Cassini, the first spacecraft to orbit Saturn.

2017年 09月 16日
11-year-old cuts White House lawn

11-year-old Frank Giaccio wrote a letter to Trump offering to mow the White House lawn and was invited to work for a day.

2017年 09月 16日
Battle for Marawi

Images from over three months of fighting in the southern Philippines city besieged by Islamic State-linked militants.

2017年 09月 14日

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

South Africa's boxing grannies

Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.

