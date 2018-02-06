エディション:
日本
写真 | 2018年 02月 7日 02:50 JST

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

A man is seen running after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. The United Nations called on Tuesday for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed dozens of people in the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

A man is seen running after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, Femore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
A man is seen running after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. The United Nations called on Tuesday for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed dozens of people in the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
Close
1 / 10
People are seen inspecting remains of victims after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. U.N. officials in Syria called for fighting to stop to enable aid deliveries and the evacuation of sick and wounded, listing seven areas of concern including northern Syria�s Kurdish-led Afrin region, being targeted by a Turkish offensive. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

People are seen inspecting remains of victims after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghoutmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
People are seen inspecting remains of victims after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. U.N. officials in Syria called for fighting to stop to enable aid deliveries and the evacuation of sick and wounded, listing seven areas of concern including northern Syria�s Kurdish-led Afrin region, being targeted by a Turkish offensive. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
2 / 10
A man is seen running after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. Paulo Pinheiro, head of the International Commission of Inquiry on Syria, said the government siege of Eastern Ghouta featured �the international crimes of indiscriminate bombardment and deliberate starvation of the civilian population�. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man is seen running after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, Femore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
A man is seen running after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. Paulo Pinheiro, head of the International Commission of Inquiry on Syria, said the government siege of Eastern Ghouta featured �the international crimes of indiscriminate bombardment and deliberate starvation of the civilian population�. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
3 / 10
Men are seen passing by a burning building in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

Men are seen passing by a burning building in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria,more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
Men are seen passing by a burning building in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
Close
4 / 10
Civil defence members and civilians are seen running after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

Civil defence members and civilians are seen running after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastermore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
Civil defence members and civilians are seen running after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
Close
5 / 10
Children are seen near rubble after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

Children are seen near rubble after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Smore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
Children are seen near rubble after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
Close
6 / 10
A general view of damaged houses after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

A general view of damaged houses after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascusmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
A general view of damaged houses after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
Close
7 / 10
People are seen inspecting remains of victims after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

People are seen inspecting remains of victims after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghoutmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
People are seen inspecting remains of victims after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
8 / 10
A man is seen running after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

A man is seen running after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, Femore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
A man is seen running after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
Close
9 / 10
A boy is seen taking pictures after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

A boy is seen taking pictures after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Smore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
A boy is seen taking pictures after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
Close
10 / 10
もう一度見る
次を見る
Singapore Airshow

Singapore Airshow

次のスライドショー

Singapore Airshow

Singapore Airshow

Highlights from the Singapore Airshow.

2:15am JST
Back to hockey's roots

Back to hockey's roots

In Minneapolis, 2,500 amateur players take to the frozen surface of Lake Nokomis for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championship in a celebration of a childhood joy for...

2:10am JST
Best of Super Bowl LII

Best of Super Bowl LII

The Philadelphia Eagles upset the defending champion New England Patriots 41-33 to capture their maiden Super Bowl title.

2018年 02月 5日
Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.

2018年 02月 5日

その他のスライドショー

Debut launch of SpaceX Falcon Heavy

Debut launch of SpaceX Falcon Heavy

A new SpaceX jumbo rocket in line to become the world's most powerful launch vehicle in operation blasts off from Florida in its debut test launch.

North Korean orchestra sails into South

North Korean orchestra sails into South

The Mangyongbong 92, a ferry once suspected of transporting parts for Pyongyang's missile program, arrives in Mukho, South Korea with 140 members of a North Korean orchestra on board.

Barred from Libyan ghost city

Barred from Libyan ghost city

More than six years after they were forced to leave their homes in the civil war that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, tens of thousands of residents of Tawergha are still living in a temporary camp in Benghazi.

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Nearly 200 victims gave horrifying testimony about decades of abuse from the disgraced USA Gymnastics team doctor, who will serve an effective life sentence after three convictions.

Singapore Airshow

Singapore Airshow

Highlights from the Singapore Airshow.

Back to hockey's roots

Back to hockey's roots

In Minneapolis, 2,500 amateur players take to the frozen surface of Lake Nokomis for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championship in a celebration of a childhood joy for millions of players.

Israel begins deporting African migrants

Israel begins deporting African migrants

Israel starts handing out notices to 20,000 male African migrants giving them two months to leave the country or risk being thrown in jail.

Carnival around the world

Carnival around the world

A look at spring-time celebrations in countries around the world.

Pitch invaders

Pitch invaders

When fans run onto the sports field.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング