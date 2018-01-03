Along the Korean DMZ
North Korean soldiers keep watch toward the south at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zmore
A girl stands between binoculars that look towards the North, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Kmore
North Korean soldiers watch the south side at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone dividinmore
A leaflet denouncing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen near the demilitarized zone separating the two Komore
A North Korean soldier peeps into a conference room as a South Korean soldier stands guard, at the truce villamore
South Korean and U.S. soldiers stand guard at the truce village of Panmunjom. July 2017. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-more
Explosions are seen at a target, during a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise, at a training fimore
A woman looks toward the north as a family poses for photographs at an observation platform near the demilitarmore
A North Korean guard post is seen from an observation post in Paju, South Korea. April 2017. REUTERS/Kim more
A North Korean soldier takes a group photo of his colleagues at the truce village of Panmunjom. July 2017. Rmore
A boy looks around a mock North Korean classroom at the Unification Observation Platform, near the demilitarizmore
South Korean soldiers walk in an empty rice field just south of the demilitarized zone in Paju. January 2016. more
A North Korean soldier keeps watch toward the south in front of their guard post at the truce village of Panmumore
Children dressed in Hanbok, a Korean traditional costume, play in front of a barbed-wire fence as their parentmore
People look toward the north through a barbed-wire fence in Paju, South Korea. December 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hmore
