エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 06月 7日 06:50 JST

Amal and George Clooney welcome twins

Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal pose as they arrive at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal pose as they arrive at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France,more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 25日 Saturday
Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal pose as they arrive at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
1 / 14
Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal pose before the start of the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal pose before the start of the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 25日 Saturday
Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal pose before the start of the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
2 / 14
Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal arrive at the Refugee Summit at the United Nations in New York. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal arrive at the Refugee Summit at the United Nations in New York. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2016年 9月 21日 Wednesday
Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal arrive at the Refugee Summit at the United Nations in New York. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
3 / 14
Pope Francis meets US actor George Clooney and his wife Amal during a meeting of the Scholas Occurrentes at the Vatican. Osservatore Romano/ Handout via REUTERS

Pope Francis meets US actor George Clooney and his wife Amal during a meeting of the Scholas Occurrentes at thmore

Reuters / 2016年 5月 30日 Monday
Pope Francis meets US actor George Clooney and his wife Amal during a meeting of the Scholas Occurrentes at the Vatican. Osservatore Romano/ Handout via REUTERS
Close
4 / 14
Cast member George Clooney and his wife Amal leave the Festival Palace after the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Cast member George Clooney and his wife Amal leave the Festival Palace after the screening of the film "Money more

Reuters / 2016年 5月 13日 Friday
Cast member George Clooney and his wife Amal leave the Festival Palace after the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
5 / 14
George Clooney and Amal pose on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

George Clooney and Amal pose on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competitiomore

Reuters / 2016年 5月 13日 Friday
George Clooney and Amal pose on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
6 / 14
Cast member George Clooney and his wife Amal pose on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Cast member George Clooney and his wife Amal pose on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monstmore

Reuters / 2016年 5月 13日 Friday
Cast member George Clooney and his wife Amal pose on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
7 / 14
Cast member George Clooney and his wife Amal arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Hail, Caesar!', during the opening gala of the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Cast member George Clooney and his wife Amal arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Hail, Camore

Reuters / 2016年 2月 12日 Friday
Cast member George Clooney and his wife Amal arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Hail, Caesar!', during the opening gala of the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
8 / 14
Producer George Clooney kisses his wife Amal at the premiere of "Our Brand Is Crisis" in Hollywood, California October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Producer George Clooney kisses his wife Amal at the premiere of "Our Brand Is Crisis" in Hollywood, Californiamore

Reuters / 2015年 10月 27日 Tuesday
Producer George Clooney kisses his wife Amal at the premiere of "Our Brand Is Crisis" in Hollywood, California October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 14
George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass," in Manhattan, New York May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celemore

Reuters / 2015年 5月 5日 Tuesday
George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass," in Manhattan, New York May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 14
George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass," in Manhattan, New York May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celemore

Reuters / 2015年 5月 5日 Tuesday
George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass," in Manhattan, New York May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 14
Actor George Clooney and wife, Amal Clooney, arrive at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actor George Clooney and wife, Amal Clooney, arrive at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Californmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 Monday
Actor George Clooney and wife, Amal Clooney, arrive at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
12 / 14
George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin leave Venice city hall after a civil ceremony to formalize their wedding in Venice September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin leave Venice city hall after a civil ceremony to formalize their wemore

Reuters / 2014年 9月 29日 Monday
George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin leave Venice city hall after a civil ceremony to formalize their wedding in Venice September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
13 / 14
George Clooney and his wife Amal stand in a water taxi on the Grand Canal in Venice September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

George Clooney and his wife Amal stand in a water taxi on the Grand Canal in Venice September 28, 2014. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2014年 9月 29日 Monday
George Clooney and his wife Amal stand in a water taxi on the Grand Canal in Venice September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
14 / 14
もう一度見る
次を見る
Walt Disney's Disneyland auction

Walt Disney's Disneyland auction

次のスライドショー

Walt Disney's Disneyland auction

Walt Disney's Disneyland auction

Close to 1,000 pieces of Disneyland memorabilia including Walt Disney's original 1953 Disneyland map hit the auction block.

2017年 06月 2日
Celebrity mugshots

Celebrity mugshots

Our collection of celebrity arrest photos.

2017年 05月 30日
Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

2017年 05月 30日
Star Wars turns 40

Star Wars turns 40

A look back at fans, collectibles and stars of the iconic franchise 40 years after "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope" was released in theaters.

2017年 05月 26日

その他のスライドショー

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング