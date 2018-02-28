Arctic storm blankets Europe
A guardsman sits on duty in the snow at Horse Guards Parade in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A man runs through the snow with his husky dog at the Phoenix Park in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A man walks past snow dusted telephone boxes in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
People enjoy a winter afternoon on the ice of the frozen Lake of Joux in Le Pont, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis...more
People walk in the snow on the Embankment, London. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Snow falls in Richmond Park in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Snow blows off the roof of a bus as it crosses Westminster Bridge, London. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
People sled down the hill of the Pope's Cross at the Phoenix Park in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A woman walks through the snow Greenwich Park, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Families and commuters make their way across snow covered Clapham Common in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Several trucks and cars stand deserted after a pileup near Sjobo, Sweden. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson/via...more
People make their way through snow in Canary Wharf, London, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
A car covered with snow is seen in Delnice, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A priest plays with snow during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A woman seeks shelter from the blizzard in her stranded car near Sjobo, Sweden. TT News Agency/Johan...more
Snow is seen in front of Elbphilharmonie (Philharmonic Hall) in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
The Roman Forum is seen during a heavy snowfall early in the morning in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A man skis during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A horse stands in a snow covered field in Keele, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A boy plays in the snow next to the Angel of the North statue near Gateshead, Britain. REUTERS/Scott...more
A man walks during a heavy snowfall in downtown Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A house is seen covered with snow in Delnice, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
The ancient Colosseum is seen during a heavy snowfall early in the morning in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo...more
A monument is covered by snow during a heavy snowfall in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A dog plays in the snow in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Summers
Saint Peter's Square is seen during a heavy snowfall early in the morning at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A man walks under the falling snow in Delnice, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Nuns walk past a bike covered in snow during a heavy snowfall in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Saint Peter's Basilica is seen during a heavy snowfall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A woman walks under the falling snow in Delnice, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A car crosses the highway between the cities Hasle and Allinge on the isle of Bornholm as snow and heavy wind...more
